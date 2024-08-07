Mercedes-Benz seized over 1.6 million counterfeit parts in 2023

Mercedes-Benz's rivalry against Audi and BMW looks almost friendly compared to the war that the firm is fighting against counterfeiters. It's working with law enforcement to destroy knock-off parts, and it announced that authorities seized over 1.6 million counterfeits in 2023.

Whether we're talking about Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, or Louis Vuitton, counterfeit products can cause a drop in revenue and damage the brand's image. One significant difference is that a person walking down 57th Avenue in New York City with a fake belt isn't putting another person's life at risk; someone cruising on I-15 at 85 mph with counterfeit brake pads could rear-end a minivan loaded with a family and two dogs. The picture above was released by the company to illustrate how counterfeit brake pads can increase a car's stopping distance.

Mercedes-Benz notes that the safety aspect is part of what triggered its war on counterfeit parts.

"The counterfeiting industry generates enormous margins and has the structures of organized crime. It endangers road safety, takes no account of the environment, and stands neither for fair wages nor for occupational safety. There are no quality controls," said Mercedes-Benz board member Renata Jungo Brüngger. Tracking down shipments of counterfeit parts is a monumentally difficult task, however.

So-called brand protectors often spend months investigating suspected counterfeit operations. When they find one, they forward the details to the relevant authorities who decide whether to carry out a raid. Mercedes-Benz's job isn't done, though. Some counterfeit parts have become so accurate that it can be difficult to tell them apart from the real thing, and a special team within the company needs to verify their authenticity.

Mercedes-Benz noted that authorities conducted over 740 raids worldwide in 2023 — which represents an average of about two raids per day and an increase of 20% compared to 2022 — and seized more than 1.6 million parts. It notably intercepted shipments of counterfeit braking system parts, wheels, steering system parts, and body panels. These components are destroyed after they've been seized, and in some cases investigators were able to trace them directly to the factory that's churning them out. The legal quagmire you'd find yourself in for manufacturing and selling fake Mercedes-Benz parts likely depends on your role in the operation and the country you're doing it in.

There are a few simple steps customers can take to avoid ending up with counterfeit parts, according to the German brand. Take a close look at what you're buying, especially if you're ordering parts online. If something looks too good to be true, it probably is. "Lower prices, abnormalities in product quality, or sales via dubious online sources" are red flags when you're shopping for parts, Mercedes-Benz notes.