2025 Acura RDX treated to minor nip and tuck, but stays the course

The 2025 Acura RDX is due for a complete overhaul as this generation enters its seventh model year, but it looks like we’ll need to be a little more patient, as Acura just announced this 2025 model is getting a light refresh.

A new “frameless” grille with a mesh pattern adorns the front to bring it in line with other Acuras wearing the same design. New wheels throughout the lineup spruce things up along the sides, with 19-inch Berlina Black-painted rims being the new standard option. Meanwhile, Advance Package cars receive new body-color lower exterior trim and unique multi-spoke machine finish 19-inch wheels. A-Spec trim RDXs step things up to 20-inch wheels with their own unique design. Lastly, three new shades join the color palette consisting of Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl and Canyon River Blue Metallic.

Interior updates see the RDX gain a new center console design that features larger cupholders and an improved wireless phone charger. What it does not change is the True Touchpad infotainment system. Acura went away from its long-running (and controversial) infotainment system design in the new 2025 MDX, but the RDX marches on with the same design. What is improved, though, is the 10.2-inch screen itself. Acura says it’s updated and now supports a wide-screen mode for wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Previously, it only displayed on part of the screen with the other portion reserved for various other things. The final interior update is a quality one, as Acura says Advance Package cars (including A-Spec with Advance Package) will be equipped with full-leather upholstery, ambient lighting on the new center console and backlit door speakers.

Everything else about the RDX remains the same. As a reminder, that means it’s equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that sends 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Pricing for this massaged RDX will come soon, as Acura says the 2025 model is hitting dealers later this month.