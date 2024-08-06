2025 Dodge Charger Daytona reportedly starts at $68,570

Four months early specs on two Dodge Charger Daytona First Editions leaked. Now, thanks to a YouTuber known as Butter da Insider, via Mopar Insiders, we've got what's claimed to be MSRPs for those First Editions; someone apparently took a picture of a Stellantis computer screen with the details. According to the dealer guides, the First Editions will only offer three exterior colors: Diamond Black, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle. Starting with the entry-level R/T First Edition, it comes with the eStage 1 Upgrade that adds 40 horsepower in PowerShot mode, taking peak output to 496 hp and 404 pound-feet of torque. The base configuration will come with the Demonic Red Seats with red and silver stitching and perforated inserts. Also standard is the Plus Group of heated and ventilated leather front seats and heated back seats, interior ambient lighting, a 16-inch gauge cluster, LED headlights with a full-width LED light bar, and illuminated door handles. The fully loaded version of this First Edition sheds the red interior but adds the Sun & Sound Group of a fixed tinted glass roof and 18-speaker, 914-watt Alpine audio. The Blacktop Appearance Package comes along as well, fitting dark 20-inch aluminum wheels on 255/45 all-season tires and some dark R/T graphics. Outside, the car sits on 20-inch aluminum wheels. The rumored price: $68,570 before destination.

For comparison, right now a 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 making 303 horsepower — the only R/T engine still available on the configurator — starts at $41,640 before destination. Adding the Alpine Audio Group, Blacktop Appearance Package, Cold Weather Group, Plus Package, Power Sunroof and eight-speed automatic to approach like-for-like with the electric muscle car takes the price to $49,420, and the ICE version is still down on luxuries like horsepower and speaker count.

On the Charger Daytona Scat Pack First Edition, the eStage 2 Upgrade ups peak output by 80 hp to 670 hp for short bursts. It also gets the Track Pack with six-piston Brembo front brakes, staggered Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar 3 tires, leather and suede performance seats, and a driver experience recorder; the Carbon & Suede Package of carbon fiber mirror caps and Dark Bee badges on the fenders, and dark 20-inch aluminum wheels outside, a carbon fiber center console, carbon instrument panel and door trim inlays, suede lining on the instrument panel bolsters and suede up the A-pillar to the suede headliner. This one will reportedly start at $82,170 before destination.

A 2023 Challenger R/T Scat Pack configured with the upgraded Alpine stereo, Power Sunroof, Carbon/Suede Interior Package, Dynamics Package, Plus Package, T/A Package and eight-speed automatic transmission runs $64,805.

In each case, this is about an $18,000 difference between the gas- and battery-powered versions. Remember, though, the electric trims are the pricey launch models. More approachable trims are on the way early next year, the even more approachable variants with inline-six power coming after that.

