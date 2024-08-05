Mitsubishi teases updated 2025 Outlander with tweaks throughout

There's an updated Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV on the way for the 2025 model year, four years after the launch of the fourth-gen. Europe released a bit of information on their version in July, one "specifically developed for the European market." Despite hype that the electrified SUV "is based on the Japanese I-Fu-Do-Do concept of authenticity and majesty," the outline we can make out in the European teaser image suggests exterior lines won't stray far afield. Now Japan has released a few artfully shaded images of what buyers can expect, along with additional details. Set beside the Euro tease, the DRL and headlight image portends that the "more refined and sophisticated face" won't be much different than today's face, so figure on the usual headlight and taillight revisions plus some tweaks to character lines.

The development team promises a "greatly improved" interior based on customer feedback. We'll guess that statement is focused on lower trims; we've called the cabins of upper trims one of the Outlander PHEV's strongest advantages. The interior design philosophy was dubbed "Majesty Phase 2 - Refinement and further quality," and we know it means upper trims will get ventilated seats semi-aniline leather for the first time. The infotainment touchscreen should grow to 12.3 inches, replacing the 8- and 9-inch screen on today's trims and matching the size of the digital instrument cluster. The automaker has worked with Yamaha for a couple of years on vehicle-specific audio systems, there should be one on the way for the Outlander PHEV with branded speaker grilles and multiple sound profiles.

Looks like there's a larger battery on the way as well, extending pure-electric range past today's 38 miles powered by a 20-kWh pack; this larger unit might add V2L capability so that the Outlander can use its energy to power a home. Mitsubishi might upgrade output of the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder, or boost output from the two electric motors. Engineers are definitely retuning the handoff between the ICE and battery for more electric driving and a smoother transition. Suspension tweaks creating a ride "one class above the rest" are coming, and new colors and wheel designs are a given. One of those colors sounds iridescent, Moonstone Gray Metallic combining a "solid base color with blue highlights that run through it when the light hits it."

In the rumor category, two Japanese outlets suspect Mitsu might also be planning a three-motor Ralliart version inspired by the 2022 Vision Ralliart concept. This would create a hypothetical 333-hp Outlander PHEV, 85 ponies above today's model, with much sharper handling thanks to torque vectoring potential.

Europe will debut the 2025 Outlander PHEV on October 1. We expect more teasers and information before then.