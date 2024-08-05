Kia EV4 spy photos reveal sedan and hatchback versions

Kia has big plans for expanding its electric car range, and among the new entries will be the EV4, shown in concept form last October. What we saw was a small to midsize fastback sedan, and based on spy shots, the production model will be a dead ringer for the concept. Not only that, but it apparently will be joined by a more conventional hatchback variant.

Starting with the sedan at the top, it's clear the concept was basically the real car. There are of course small deviations, like smaller wheels with some real sidewall on the tires. Though the wheel designs are still just as radical looking as anything we've seen on Kia's concepts. The mirrors are bigger, and there are extra details in the headlights and grille to accommodate things like lenses and sensors. But the long, fastback profile is fully intact, along with the quirky rear roof spoiler extensions. The rear deck is still fairly high, which should translate into generous cargo space, particularly if it retains the concept's liftback. And those headlights are still just as vertically oriented as the concept's.