BMW releases pricing and driving range for the updated 2025 i4

BMW gave the electric i4 a round of updates for the 2025 model year, but it didn't release pricing or driving range. The numbers are finally out: The brand's smallest electric sedan becomes more expensive across the board, and range goes up or down depending on the model.

Like the 4 Series Gran Coupe it's closely related to, the i4 gets relatively minor visual changes. BMW also shuffled the list of standard and optional features, and it revamped the interior with a redesigned steering wheel as well as improvements to the infotainment system.

Pricing for the full 2025 i4 range is as follows:

i4 eDrive40: $59,075 ($780 more than in 2024)

i4 xDrive40: $63,475 ($880 more than in 2024)

i4 M50: $71,875 ($1,180 more than in 2024)

Note that those figures include a mandatory $1,175 destination charge. BMW pegged the destination charge at $995 for 2024.

BMW claims the rear-wheel-drive eDrive40 can drive for anywhere between 295 and 318 miles on a charge, up from 283 and 301 for 2024. The difference is in the wheels: the higher figure corresponds to the standard 18-inch alloys, while the lower one is for the optional 19-inch M wheels. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive xDrive40 gets a range rating of 268 to 287 miles, down from 279 and 307 for 2024. Finally, the range-topping M50 model can travel between 227 and 267 miles. The first figure is unchanged, but the second one drops by two miles.

BMW hasn't released pricing information yet for the 2025 eDrive35, which was positioned at the bottom of the range for 2024 with a base price of $53,195 including a $995 destination charge, but a company spokesperson confirmed to Autoblog that the model will return for the new model year. It's not being discontinued or replaced by another trim. The rest of the i4 trims are already in production and available to order.