2025 Hyundai Kona makes small changes a year after second-gen debut

After big refreshes for the second-generation Hyundai Kona that put the electric model in the spotlight, Hyundai's made small changes to the 2025 versions in both gas- and battery-powered forms. Starting with the gas model, there are two new trims. Instead of shoppers ordering the SEL with the $2,200 convenience package, there's now an SEL w/ Convenience Package as is seen on other Hyundai models. There's also an N Line S grade to sit below the N Line with a feature set of slightly lower spec. Buyers here are trading looks for features, essentially getting an SEL with N Line cosmetic appeal but without some of the Convenience Package. So the N Line S picks up the 12.3-inch digital cluster from the Convenience Package, but not radar-based smart cruise control nor the Wi-Fi hotspot. Buyers also need to go for the full-fat Kona N Line to get a power moonroof and the eight-speaker Bose audio.

Finally, the N Line S and N Line will come with 64-color ambient lighting, a treat previously reserved for the top Limited trim.

Performance sticks to 2024 spec, the SE and both SEL trims coming with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, sent through a CVT. The N Line, N Line S, and Limited employ a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder putting out 190 hp and 195 lb-ft. and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power goes to the front axle as standard on all trims, adding AWD costs $1,500.

MSRPs are up $250 across the board, plus the destination charge has risen $60 to $1,395. Prices for the gas-powered 2025 Kona after destination, and changes from 2024 launch pricing, are:

SE: $25,745 ($310)

$25,745 ($310) SEL: $27,095 ($310)

$27,095 ($310) SEL Convenience: $29,295 (New trim)

$29,295 (New trim) N Line S: $30,745 (New trim)

$30,745 (New trim) N Line: $32,295 ($310)

$32,295 ($310) Limited: $33,295 ($310)

On the battery-powered side, the 2025 Kona Electric gets an N Line trim with black mirror caps, black window surrounds, sharper bumpers front and rear, and black 19-inch wheels outside. Gussying up the cabin are sport seats in faux leather and suede, metal pedals, and trim piece in dark chrome and red.

As with the gas model, the Limited shares more of its features with the rest of the lineup. The N Line adopts 64-color ambient lighting. The N Line and SEL pick up LED interior lighting. And every trim adds the convenience of vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, meaning the electric Kona can share its battery juice with a home in times of need.

Prices for the 2025 Kona Electric after the $1,395 destination charge, and changes from 2024, are:

SE: $34,270 ($160)

$34,270 ($160) SEL: $38,270 ($160)

$38,270 ($160) N Line: $39,670 (New trim)

$39,670 (New trim) Limited: $42,445 ($65)

There are still two powertrains in the electric range. A 48.6-kWh pack in the entry-level SE powers a motor on the front axle making 133 hp and 188 lb-ft for up to 200 miles of range. The other grades get a 64.8-kWh pack to power a front axle motor making 201 hp and 188 lb-ft. On the 17-inch wheels fitted to the SEL and Limited, range is estimated to be 261 miles. On the N Line's 19-inch wheels, range declines to 230 miles.