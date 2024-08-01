ECD Auto Design adds the FJ Toyota Land Cruiser to its restomod menu

East Coast Defender started out as the name suggests, sourcing examples of the Land Rover icon from around the world then restoring them to six-figure luxury and personalization. The specialization earned the company's 100,000-square-foot workshop in Kissimmee, Florida, the nickname "Rover Dome." Then East Coast Defender got into the vintage Jaguar restoration business, followed by the vintage Mustang business. At that point, "Defender" couldn't express the scope of the possibilities, especially for a company turning out a 305-horsepower electric E-Type restomod. The name change to ECD Auto Design welcomes unlimited potential, aptly embodied in the company's newest subjects for restoration, the FJ40 and FJ60 Toyota Land Cruisers.

Baseline spec overhauls everything after the obligatory frame renewal. Toyota's simple, low powered, eternally durable six-cylinder engines are replaced with Chevy's 6.2-liter LS3 small-block V8 and a six-speed automatic transmission. The cooling and fuel systems are upgraded, the exhaust is stainless steel. A brand new suspension bolts to heavy-duty axles, and every truck gets converted to four-wheel disc brakes. Sixteen-inch wheels wear BFG tires, including the spare mounted on the tailgate.

The exterior color palette extends to any OEM hue in a gloss finish. The standard bumper is ECD's slimline unit; the chunky boys with winches in the gallery will cost extra.

Inside, the dash comes painted in the same color as the body panels, offering a nice chance to color contrast with one's color choice for the hand-stitched leather seating. Every rig gets air conditioning, plus the additional insulation that will hold cabin temperature better than the stock Land Cruiser. Familiar restomod luxuries show up here as well, like the Momo steering wheel, Sony or Alpine head unit with Bluetooth, backup camera, trailer wiring, LED lighting front and back, and an alarm system.

Production is expected to start in Q3 of this year, first deliveries early next year. Prices start at about $230,000, but we can't imagine anyone getting out of Kissimmee for that price. ECD says, "Everything on the FJ will be customizable right down to the needle tips on the gauges," and who's going to resist paying a little more for that?