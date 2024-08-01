2025 Ford Maverick Lobo revives the street-oriented sport truck

Finally, after years of every performance truck being designed for off-road use, Ford is turning its attention back to pavement driving. It comes courtesy of the 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo, which takes the turbo version of the truck and adds a bunch of visual updates and mechanical upgrades.

The exterior and interior changes aren't drastic, but they have a significant effect on the looks. It has a unique front fascia and grille, and the lower trim and rear bumper are all now finished in body color. The standard wheels are a particularly sharp set of turbo-fan style aero wheels. If, for some reason we can't think of, you'd like to choose more conventional wheels, you can option them. Inside, the Lobo comes with black upholstery with Grabber Blue and Electric Lime stitching, with a handful of blue accents scattered about the doors and dash. The steering wheel also gets paddles to make manual shifting much easier and more enjoyable.

The last part of the visual transformation starts getting into the mechanical changes. The suspension is lowered and retuned, with the front dropping by half an inch, and the rear by 1.12 inches. The roofline drops by 0.8 inch. But the suspension is just the start. Brakes are upgraded with larger rotors, and up front the Lobo gets the dual-piston brake calipers from the European Ford Focus ST. They're still fitted with more comfort-oriented pads, but Ford representatives noted that this gives owners the more expensive parts up front, and leaves a cheap and easy upgrade on the table for enthusiasts. Another parts-bin upgrade is the steering rack, which uses the gear from the Ford Kuga for a quicker steering ratio than the standard Maverick. The radiator and fan come from the 4K Towing Package, and the transmission gets an oil cooler. That cooler is also connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission not available on other Maverick trims. Finally, a twin-clutch rear differential like on the Tremor is fitted to allow for torque vectoring. In combination with the Lobo drive mode, this helps to significantly reduce understeer under throttle. It also reduces stability control intervention. One of the few things not changed is the engine, which continues with 238 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

Two versions of the Lobo will be on offer, simply referred to as "Standard" and "High." The high-spec Lobo includes a heated steering wheel, heated seats, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, a 360-degree camera, sun roof and Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. The standard Lobo starts at $36,595 with the $1,595 destination charge, and the high Lobo starts at $42,090 with the same destination charge. It will be available to order today, August 1, and deliveries for the Lobos starts in early 2025.