This resto-modded G-Wagon will soon be available as an EV

Electrifying classic cars is one of the most polarizing topics in the automotive world right now, with some feeling that it’s a great way to keep older models on the road and others angered that people are ditching classic gas powertrains for electric power. British-based Arcade Cars is walking the fine line between those factions with the Sojourn, a resto-modded Mercedes-Benz GE 230 with both electric and modern gas propulsion options.

Arcade starts with a classic G-Class in the GE 230 (also called the 230 GE), which originally came with a 2.3-liter inline-four. The company retained that option for the most basic configuration, where it produces 125 horsepower and 141 pound-feet of torque. An uprated 2.8-liter gas engine is available with 149 horsepower and 175 pounds of torque.

Where things get interesting with the Sojourn is Arcade’s plan to electrify the off-roader. The firm is working with Everrati, a company known for sourcing and electrifying classic cars like the Porsche 911, Land Rover Defender, and (gasp) the Superformance GT40. We don’t know the specs for the electric Sojourn project yet, but it’s sure to ruffle some feathers.

Regardless of what’s powering it, the revived G-Wagon’s interior is far more luxurious than the original model’s utilitarian accommodations. Arcade offers Alcantara and a range of premium leathers, and buyers can customize nearly every other aspect of the cabin, including the steering wheel. The company also fits modern electronics, like the Apple CarPlay-enabled touchscreen and a variety of speaker and subwoofer options.

None of this extravagance comes cheap — Arcade set pricing to start at $130,000. Of course, this will pale in comparison to the prices of other vehicles at the company’s chosen debut venue, the Pebble Beach Concours. Deliveries start later this year, but Arcade has a few gas-powered models for sale on its site if you’re anxious to get behind the wheel.