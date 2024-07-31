Pagani Utopia Roadster keeps the stick and the V12, loses its top

There's more to the Pagani Utopia Roadster than its name suggests. Although it's indeed a convertible variant of the Utopia, which made its debut in 2022 with a twin-turbo V12 and a seven-speed stick, it benefits from advanced weight-saving techniques and rides on talking tires.

While the roof-less versions of the Huayra and the Zonda were developed after the coupe models, the Utopia was designed with coupe and Roadster body styles from the get-go. The two models look pretty much alike from the rocker panels to the beltline, and both use butterfly-style doors. Above the beltline, the Roadster gets a look of its own characterized by a composite panel that integrates a window and roll hoops. It comes standard with a removable hardtop that can be placed on a stand and a removable soft top that can be folded and stored in a suitcase-shaped storage bag located behind the seats. Pagani notes it integrated a window into the hardtop to let light into the cabin.

Broadly speaking, a convertible weighs more than its coupe counterpart due to the reinforcements required to maintain structural rigidity. Pagani broke this rule: The Roadster tips the scale at 2,822 pounds, so it weighs exactly as much as the coupe. The company explains that it pulled this off by using no less than 40 formulas of weight-saving composite materials. Carbon fiber played a significant role, of course, but the brand also used Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62. The monocoque was notably entirely redesigned for added rigidity.

Like the coupe, the Roadster is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 6.0-liter V12 built by Mercedes-AMG and rated at 864 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. "No heavy batteries, no hybrid system, just the wonderful roar of a V12 engine," the Italian company proudly points out. The 12-cylinder spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual transmission that's linked to one of the coolest shifters we've seen in recent memory. Alternatively, an automatic transmission that can be controlled using a pair of steering wheel-mounted shift paddles is available.

Speaking of the steering wheel, look closely and you'll notice it's a work of art. Pagani starts by feeding a 94.8-pound block of metal to a five-axis milling machine that works continuously for 28 hours to make the part. That's why the rim, the spokes, and the hub form one piece. The final part weighs just 3.5 pounds, and Pagani says the discarded 90 or so pounds are recycled in other industries rather than thrown away.

Pagani stresses that it will put a big focus on its customization program, which allows buyers to choose from a nearly endless selection of interior colors and materials. While coupe buyers can configure a one-of-a-kind as well, the company expects this service will be particularly popular among Roadster buyers because the interior will be easier to see. Additionally, every Utopia Roadster will come with two matching suitcases made with leather-upholstered carbon fiber. They're designed to neatly slot into compartments on either side of the engine.

Cyber Tyre technology developed by Pirelli creates a link between the car and the road. These tires feature sensors on the inner part of the tread that communicates details about road conditions to the car's driving aids, such as the ABS, the ESP, and the traction control system.

The Pagani Utopia Roadster will make its debut during Monterey Car Week in August 2024. Production is limited to 130 units (versus 99 examples for the coupe), and each one is priced at €3.1 million, which represents approximately $3.3 million at the current conversion rate.