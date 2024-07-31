2025 Ford Maverick adds AWD and towing capacity to hybrid

The 2025 Ford Maverick is getting its first refresh, and it brings some big news for hybrid fans. The greener option will now be offered with both optional all-wheel drive and an upgraded tow package. And across the lineup, the truck gets updated styling and improved convenience features.

From the outside, the changes are modest, mainly focused on the front fascia. The headlights have been trimmed and the grille adjusted to match. You'll also find unique grilles across all the different Maverick models. On the inside, things change a bit more, as all Mavericks now get a larger 13.2-inch infotainment screen. It's backed up with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and it can be used to view the available 360-degree camera mode and split front and rear views.

But the big news is under the skin with the hybrid. The 2.5-liter hybrid four-cylinder engine output is unchanged at 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque, but it can now be paired with all-wheel drive, a feature Ford said has been in high demand. Going to all-wheel drive also changes the Maverick's rear suspension to the multi-link independent setup used on the turbocharged all-wheel-drive model, rather than the front-drive hybrid's torsion-beam rear end. But the hybrid retains the electronic CVT instead of the eight-speed automatic.

With all-wheel drive, the hybrid can also be optioned with the 4K Towing Package. As you might've guessed from the name, it doubles the towing capacity of the hybrid from 2,000 pounds to 4,000. Basically, you no longer have to make the choice between fuel economy and capability.

But the turbocharged 2.0-liter continues, and it comes only with all-wheel drive. It's also the only engine choice for the Tremor. Output is also unchanged at 238 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

There's still more to talk about, though. Ford is now offering some useful towing features as options. They include Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, which will back up your truck to your trailer hitch automatically, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which is available to let you steer your truck and trailer via a knob. Both features come on the Lariat and Tremor as standard, and both trims also include adaptive cruise control with lane centering and stop-and-go functions, plus traffic sign recognition.

The Maverick has become more expensive, though. It will now start at $27,890 for the front-drive XL trim, and that includes the $1,595 destination charge. Order books open on August 1 with deliveries coming later this year.