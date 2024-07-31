2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package is tuned for lap times

Track rats considering adding the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing to their fleets may want to hold off buying the sedan until early 2025. That's when Cadillac says it will begin offering a new Precision Package developed for this unicorn of a car, a V8-powered rear-wheel-drive sedan making 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque that's sold as standard with a six-speed manual transmission. Everything happens in and around the suspension, starting with a larger front stabilizer, all-new bushings, and firmer spring rates. The front end wears new steering knuckles, the rear new toe links, both of which permit more aggressive wheel alignment. Engineers dialed in the greasy bits with recalibrated tunes for the steering, Magnetic Ride Control dampers, stability control, and electronic limited-slip differential.

We get a few more details thanks to Car & Driver, which got to run a few hot laps at Virginia International Raceway with the new equipment. Spring rates are 70% stiffer in front, 60% stiffer in back, a rear cradle bushing 1,000% stiffer. New alignment possibilities allow up to 2.8 degrees of negative camber in front, 0.4 more than stock, and two degrees of negative camber in back, 0.5 more than stock. Tire choices will start with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S the sedan sells with, the upgrade being off-the-shelf Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R rubber that's 10 millimeters wider than the 4S rubber. The development teams said they were after "improved steering precision into the corner apex, increased stability on corner exit and more road feel for spirited driving situations," while maintaining the sport sedan's road ride. C/D says mission accomplished.

GM hasn't provided a price for this yet, but the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing is going to start at $96,990, and Cadillac advised that the Precision Package requires the existing option of carbon ceramic brakes with cross-drilled rotors. The brakes add $9,000 to the price, so factor that in to your calculations.

There's a chance we'll see what it can do when driven by a professional, Cadillac's chief engineer saying, "We built this vehicle to set records on some of toughest tracks around the world and reward the most discerning driving enthusiast." The 2025 CT5 is in production now. Customer units of this spec will start coming off lines early next year.