14 thoughts about the 2024 Fiat 500e, one pink, the other an Italian tomato

At a time when EVs come in forms as incongruous as the GMC Hummer or Tesla Cybertruck, it’s refreshing to ride around in something as basic and charming as the Fiat 500e. It's basically a two-seater. It doesn’t hold much cargo and its range is paltry compared to most other EVs these days. It’s not fancy, but it is molto stylish and fun. It’s the way Europeans drive — pretend you’re motoring (literally) though sunny Italy. Most important, it’s cheap to operate and easy to use. Sadly, it's not that cheap to buy, but more on that later.

While I spent a week driving around Seattle in this electric Italian tomato you see above that represents the base INSPI(RED) trim, News Editor Joel Stocksdale in Detroit sampled an "Inspired by Beauty" version painted rose gold. No one ever said Italians don't appreciate a nice, vibrant paint job. Below you'll find my impressions, followed by Joel's.

It doesn't really matter that it doesn't have much range

People are fixated on how much range they can get out of an EV. 300 miles? 400 miles? But a little city car like this is where an EV really shines. The 500e has just a 42 kWh battery (though it’s still bigger than that of the Mini Electric Hardtop or their granddaddy the standard Nissan Leaf). A smallish battery means you’re not spending money upfront to purchase capacity you don’t actually need, and it’s easier to charge.

I drove it around town on errands all week: Ran 48 miles into the big city and back, then plugged it into a 120-volt outlet and it was good to go the next day; I did 65 miles, then put it back on the trickle charge, and it was topped off again come morning; and so forth, and so forth.

How did it perform at a public charger? Heck if I know. It can DC charge (at a rate of 85 kW), but the very point of the car is that you’ll never have to go there, assuming you live in a house that has electricity. No need for a public charger, no need for a Wallbox, no need for 220 volts. Just unplug a lamp or something and plug in the car.

One nice thing, its charging cord is relatively light and easy to handle.

If you really drive anywhere close to the 500e's 141-mile range rating in a day, then no, it’s not the car for you. And if you’re so on the go that you don’t stop to eat, relax or sleep so that the 500e can also recharge, then not only is it not the car for you but you should probably seek help. But for most people, a more basic EV like this can do an honest day’s work running errands or commuting, and still arrive home with range to spare.

The car's a cutie

This was the Fiat 500e INSPI(RED) Edition. Emphasis on red. The paint is non-metallic and vivid. There are cool little touches like the Italian flags set into the side markers. In a traditional look for a Fiat 500, that red bodywork also dominates the dash. The interior is filled with red accents such as piping on the seats, and there’s a “Fiat Fiat Fiat” pattern in the cloth.

You're going to love parking this thing

Talk about a "Mission Impossible": I took the Fiat into the bowels of a hospital basement parking garage. Down, down, down we went, no spaces available. On the way back up, three guys struggled to wedge pickups into tiny spots that had opened up, and the aisles were crawling with drivers on the hunt. Finally, I found a Fiat-sized spot everyone else had rejected. If you’re a city dweller, you’re going to love parking this thing.

It rides rough

What do you expect? It’s tiny. Its wheelbase is 7.5 feet – the wheelbase of my riding lawnmower is not that much shorter. It’ll pound you on surface streets, but it’s not bad on a smoother highway surface.

And while you might expect to feel intimidated while mixing it up with bigger vehicles on an interstate, the 500e gets up and runs with traffic and you soon forget how small you are.

Now, do you hear the tires on the highway? Yes, they are quite loud. But of course you are sitting really close to all four of them.

It's exceptionally economical

See that instrument panel readout down there? The FWD 500e is EPA-rated at 116 MPGe. This one achieved 143 MPGe – that’s an over-performance of 123%.

If 141 miles of range (149 on summer tires) still bothers you, just know that the car clearly is capable of beating that, and looking cute doing it.

Visual simplicity where you want it

The driver’s readout is smartly done, and tells you pretty much everything you need to know in a compact space. Nothing fancy here, it’s just simple, legible, effective. A BMW with their fancy double-chevron display preceded the Fiat in my driveway. I preferred the little Fiat dash.

A button so nice I pushed it twice

Several times, I’d hop in, push the start button, then discover that the car wouldn’t shift to Drive. After hitting the start button a second time, a popup on the dashboard told me it was ready to drive, and the shifter cooperated. So, I was prepared to say here that for some reason the car requires two pushes of the ignition button – except that, sometimes, one push was all it took. Maybe it’s operator error, maybe I wasn’t pressing the brake pedal hard enough. But Zac Palmer had the same problem in Detroit with the 500e Joel's about to discuss.

Double the latches

The latch on the door grab handle looks like a starter button. Touch it, and the door pops. But wait, down lower, in the door pocket, there’s another latch. What’s that about? The one up top is electronic, there for the cool factor. But in case the car loses all its juice, Fiat needed to provide a manual release, which is the one down low. Use whichever you like, they both worked fine. The manual release is easy and obvious to find (unlike some Teslas where you supposedly have to tear off a speaker cover).

And now, I shall pull the manual release on this post and turn things over to Joel Stocksdale to see if he was indeed Inspired by Beauty.