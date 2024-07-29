Infiniti QX80 Luggage Test: How much fits behind the third row?

The Infiniti QX80 grew only slightly on the outside with its all-new generation introduced for 2025, but according to the specs, cargo capacity has significantly ballooned. Overall capacity is up by about 6 cubic-feet, while the space behind the raised third row is up by an even more noteworthy 5.4 cubic-feet to an above-average 22.0 cubic-feet. It's more noteworthy because when you're talking about a space that is already small and compromised, even a little can mean a lot.

Now, I did not luggage test the previous QX80 because it came out 14 years ago when I was still writing blog posts for Edmunds Inside Line. It was also still called the QX56. I also never did one about the mechanically related Nissan Armada because that came out when I literally just started working at Autoblog as a freelancer and hadn't thought up the concept of a luggage test yet. All of that is completely useless information to you, but I'm feeling nostalgic. Anyway, the key takeaway here is that I do not have generational comparative data.

I do, however, have competitive comparative data having luggage tested key competitors, or at least their mostly identical non-luxury siblings. Results forthcoming. Luggage test begin!

Here is the space in question. A capacity of 22.0 cubic-feet is more than the Ford Expedition/Lincoln Navigator (19.3) and Mercedes GLS (17.4), but falls short of the Chevy Tahoe/Cadillac Escalade (25.5) and Jeep Grand Wagoneer (27.4). The Lexus TX obviously isn't a body-on-frame SUV (neither is the GLS), but I'd argue it's a competitor, and it has 20.2.

There is some under-floor storage, but nothing that would be useful for expanding luggage capacity.

This range-topping QX80 Autograph has power-folding rear seats, and as you can see with the upper button, a lowering air suspension for easier loading. That's good, because like all body-on-frame SUVs, it's quite the hoist up to cargo height.

Let's get to the bags. As with every Luggage Test, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two black roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller green roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

This is pretty good! The four biggest bags plus the fancy bag. The small green roll-aboard wouldn't fit.

However, this result pretty much mirrors what we were seeing in terms of specs, with one exception. This is better than the Expedition/Navigator (four smallest bags, one big one) and Mercedes GLS (probably the same as the Ford, I think I could've done better than what I originally came up with). It is worse than the Tahoe/Escalade (five biggest bags, no fancy bag) and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer (all the bags). The Lexus TX would be the exception, as it could fit all the bags despite a smaller on-paper figure.

So there you go, the specs don't lie. Neither do Shakira's hips, but again, that's completely useless information to you.