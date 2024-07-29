2025 Mini Cooper S JCW is racy dress-up for the gas-powered two-door

Ready for another Mini trim? Between the new generation, new powertrains, and new models, we've already piled up quite a collection of Mini variants since the Cooper debuted last September. But here's another, the Mini Cooper S in John Cooper Works trim. This is not the electric John Cooper Works that alighted on the grounds of Goodwood, nor is it the gas-powered JCW that won its class at this year's Nürburgring 24-Hour race. This is the gas-powered version of the Mini Cooper SE JCW that Mini revealed last December. Just like that flavor, this one gets no performance upgrades to embody the racy history Mini loves to call back to. In the last generation, putting a JCW badge on the 2023 Cooper S turned up its 2.0-liter four-cylinder from 189 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque to 238 hp and 235 lb-ft.

So far, for this generation, the changes are almost all cosmetic. The turbocharged 2.0-liter makes 201 hp and 221 lb-ft., getting the two-door hardtop to 62 miles per hour in 6.6 seconds. Mini says it's tuned the suspension for "agile handling," the extent of dynamic upgrades.

The front fascia reworks the one on the Cooper SE JCW to get the ICE the air it needs. The design shows off twin DRLs on either side of a high-gloss black octagonal grille and bumper insert, a JCW badge on the bumper, and chunky lower lip. Mini's opened the upper grille and lower intakes for airflow. The photo car's a gorgeous green, opting for subtlety of a contrasting black roof and mirror caps instead of the red roof and red mirror caps we're used to. We're guessing the red accents will be options. Exclusive wheel designs in 17 and 18 inches for Europe hide black brake calipers with the JCW logo.

A cabin full of synthetic leather and knitted fabric hosts a pair of JCW sports seats with more knitted material on the shoulders and red stitching. On the seats, this is arranged with knitting above, vinyl below. The instrument panel and door cards wear what Mini calls a "knit covering," stylized checkered flags forming a recurring pattern. For even more red, the driver can set the drive mode selector to Go-Kart Mode, calling up an anthracite red lighting scheme for the central OLED display and ambient illumination. Basically the JCW version of a Sport mode, it unleashes sharper throttle response and a "special Go-Kart sound," too.

We'll find out soon enough about the pricing and specs for our market, probably around the same time the full-bore John Cooper Works models take their first bows for the public.