2025 Jeep Compass unchanged ahead of all-new 2026 Compass

The Jeep Compass enters a third model year with the updates that made it a much better vehicle, namely, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Jeep made the second-best improvement the same year, lowering pricing in 2023, then did it again in 2024, taking four figures off MSRPs across the lineup. That decision got the entry-level Sport trim down to $27,495, where it stays for 2025. The Compass continues to shed trims, though, the Latitude Lux no more for the coming model year.

Jeep didn't make any mid-year changes to the range, so there are no surprises here. MSRPs for the 2025 Compass after the $1,595 destination charge and their changes from 2024 are:

Sport: $27,495

$27,495 Latitude: $31,865 ($100)

$31,865 ($100) Limited: $35,540 ($200)

$35,540 ($200) Trailhawk: $35,760 ($270)

It continues to have an all-wheel drive as standard, along with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. The only newness greeting buyers is a limited-edition Joose exterior color, a name so mysterious we're clueless as to its shade.

Next year's Compass is a runout ahead of the next-generation Compass that will add a hybrid powertrain to the lineup, and has the potential to go all-electric. The Brampton, Ontario, Canada plant that builds the Compass for our market will be retooled to assemble a larger crossover on the STLA Medium architecture that's thought to crib from the recently introduced Peugeot 5008 hybrid and E-5008 electric vehicle. We can see Jeep veering away from the Pug's high-tech interior for a more off-roady cabin, but the 5008's hard points and style hint at a Compass with more range between luxury and utility, more space, and more refinement than we've had so far.

Powertrains are a question. The 5008 Hybrid is based around a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder that makes up to a combined 195 horsepower and 222 pound-feet of torque; pure-electric models are rated at up to 326 hp.