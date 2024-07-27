Gran Turismo 7's latest update has caused some unintended wackiness

Yesterday's Gran Turismo 7 game update 1.49 introduced all-new physics that have added extra realism and generally improved gameplay. However, the change is also causing some bizarre problems in specific situations, making cars bounce violently or just get hurled into the air.

The physics updates are generally positive, adding "more natural cornering physics and acceleration/deceleration stability levels," according to the developer. Similar changes to tire physics and steering allow a more challenging and rewarding driving experience overall.

However, some bugs appear to have crept in as well, according to gtplanet and posts on Reddit's r/granturismo. High-horsepower vehicles, often with engine swaps and extreme suspension settings, are literally flying, bouncing or intersecting with the ground, according to multiple (hilarious) videos.

The problem appears to happen when cars try to accelerate from low speeds, and mostly affects cars under AI control. It also happens during dynamic "Scapes Movies" scenes designed to show off landscapes from cars operated at slow speeds by AI. It's even been seen in GT Auto's garages.

It's clearly a weird z-axis programming bug, but Gran Turismo's team is aware of the issue and working on it.

"We are now aware of the following issue in the 1.49 Update released on July 25: Car Physics Simulation — Unintended vehicle behavior is produced when a particular car setting is set within Car Settings," devs said in a post on X. A fix should be ready soon (if it hasn't been already), so enjoy the comedy while it lasts.