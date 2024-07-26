Karma unveiling production-ready coupe, GT-UV concept in Pebble Beach

Karma Automotive, the company that rose from the ashes of Fisker Automotive, will travel to the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to unveil a pair of new models. At least one is an EV, and both will be positioned as ultra-luxury models when they go on sale later in the 2020s.

The company has set ambitious goals for itself. In its own words, it aims "to become the first American ultra-luxury automaker since the departure of the greats — Auburn, Duesenberg, Packard, and Pierce-Arrow — in the late 1930s." That's a tall order to fill: Many have tried, a group of investors even tried resurrecting Duesenberg in the late 2000s, and all have failed. Time will tell whether Karma can pull it off.

First, the brand will show the production-ready interior of a carbon fiber-bodied coupe called Kaveya that was announced in November 2023. We haven't seen it yet, but a preview sketch suggests the model features a futuristic-looking cabin with a rectangular steering wheel, a thin dashboard, and a small digital instrument cluster. Karma previously announced two variants: a rear-wheel-drive model with 536 horsepower, and an all-wheel-drive variant scheduled to enter production a year later with no less than 1,180 horsepower and 1,270 pound-feet of torque.

It sounds like these specs might have changed in the past couple of months: The brand now claims 1,000 horsepower, though it didn't reveal the drivetrain configuration. Pricing is expected to start in the vicinity of $300,000, and production is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2026.

Second, the brand will unveil a model it refers to as the GT-UV, though it notes that this is an internal designation. While this sounds a lot like an SUV to us, Karma stresses that the model will "create a new vehicle segment of multi-terrain-capable vehicle." It will be characterized by "exotic proportions, projecting an otherwordly boldness to deliver a dramatic four-seater concept unseen before in the ultra-luxury segment."

Karma can certainly talk the talk, and we'll find out if it can walk the walk when the sheets come off in Monterey on August 16.