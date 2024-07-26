Ferrari F250 prototype caught prowling Maranello

We're not sure Ferrari's coming hypercar will be called the F250, but that name has the short odds. What's almost certain is that the car we're going to call the F250 for now will break the 1,000 Imperial horsepower mark. Short money also says there's a modified version of the hybrid twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 from the 296 GTB behind the cockpit, another reworked version of that mill powering the 499 Hypercar that Ferrari races in the World Endurance Championship. In the 296 GTB, the powertrain makes 819 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, 654 of that coming from the internal combustion engine. However, since the hybrid V8 powertrain in the SF90 makes 986 hp and 590 lb-ft, that's the real benchmark. Don't expect a great deal of sound from all that fury in the F250; unless Ferrari's drastically altered the exhaust setup, during testing at Fiorano last year the hypercar emitted the equivalent of an urgent whisper by Ferrari standards.

Speculated performance says 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than two seconds, and a top speed of more than 217 miles per hour.

Spy shooters are still tracking the remarkably low-slung coupe doing rounds in the Maranello region, the prototype finally shedding enough camo that we can make out some of the lines. The way the doors cut into the roof leads us to believe we'll see the same mechanism as used on the Enzo and LaFerrari. Based on how many air passages and flics designers made integral to the bodywork, this one's going to be an aero specialist, active elements including a rear wing that rises and can dramatically change its angle of attack.

The sports car maker told company investors that production numbers would "be limited to far less than 5% of total volumes." With a 2023 global sales tally of 13,663 units, 5% comes to 683 cars. Unless the firm plans on selling a lot more cars this year, guesstimate production figures of around 599 F250 Berlinettas, roughly 200 Apertas, and perhaps 30 track specials would already be 250 units over the limit. Not that it matters. Potential customers have already been invited to a private reveal, every unit must already have a buyer's name attached plus three alternates. Price is expected to surpass $2 million apiece, a debut should come late this year or early next.