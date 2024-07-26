2025 Chevrolet Corvette gets a little more premium, a few more options

You've now seen the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, bringing all the cowbell. When the din calms down some, don't forget that there are three other celebrated trims in the Corvette range, and they've been given a light touch-up for the coming model year. Starting with tweaks for every trim — Stingray, E-Ray, and Z06 — Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic and Hysteria Purple Metallic (pictured) are new colors for the exterior colors palette, and Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic returns to the menu. The two tintcoats will cost extra, Chevy charging $995 for those finishes on the 2024 Corvette. Hysteria Purple is expected to be a freebie. And buyers will be able to get Velocity Yellow painted brake calipers — a nice perk for those who order cars in Competition Yellow.

Inside, buyers of sub-trims below the 3LT and 3LZ will get a stitched leather steering wheel hub cover instead of vinyl. Previously, they had to order the $695 sueded microfiber steering wheel to get the leather airbag cover.

To the trim-specific changes, the Stingray's Z51 package will sport a more aggressive looking spoiler, referring to the low unit that sits against the bodywork, not the optional High Wing. The 3LT trims with a black leather interior can option contrasting blue stitching, a third choice that joins the current Yellow and Adrenaline Red stitching. The Z06's ten-spoke wheels will come in a choice of four new finishes, either Bright Polished with Carbon Flash Pockets, Gloss Black Polished, Pearl Nickel, or Polished. And the upper sub-trim on the Stingray, E-Ray, and Z06 will get the option of a new two-tone interior in Habanero and black, about which one Corvette team member reportedly said, "It slaps you in the face."

There have been rumors for a while now that Corvette interior designers have a plan to rearrange the driver's area to eliminate the row of buttons along the waterfall divider. The 2025 ZR1 still features that element, so it appears this potential change will arrive for 2026 at the earliest.

Performance numbers hold steady. The Stingray's 6.2-liter V8 makes 490 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, the E-Ray's electrified system based around that engine produces a combined 655 hp and 470 lb-ft sent to all four wheels, and the Z06's 5.5-liter V8 puts out 670 hp and 460 lb-tt.

MSRPs for the E-Ray and C8 Z06 are up $2,000, the Stingray's price doesn't move. Figures for 2025 after the $1,695 destination fee are:

Stingray Coupe: $69,995

$69,995 Stingray Convertible: $76,995

$76,995 E-Ray Coupe: $108,595

$108,595 E-Ray Convertible: $115,595

$115,595 Z06 Coupe: $113,795

$113,795 Z06 Convertible: $120,795

The range tops out at the Z06 3LZ Convertible that starts at $134,345.

Related Video: