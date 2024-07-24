New BMW M5 gets a selection of M Performance Parts

Whoever wins the Pebble Beach auction for the one-off U.S.-spec BMW M5 in Frozen Orange might want to head to the M Performance shop with their prize. BMW dropped a suite of parts fashioned from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) with a clearcoat finish, Nappa leather, and titanium that might be of interest. This seems to be solely cosmetic enhancement aimed at flair and aggression, there's nothing here to get more performance out of new M5 or get any weight off it. Starting at the top, an aramid composite cover for the roof antenna maintains thematic discipline on cars sold with the carbon roof included in the M Carbon Package. Down from there, a set of CFRP mirror caps and a fuel filler cap with M Performance branding in brushed aluminum. At the base of the doors, a pair of sill extensions extend the sedan's width and throw fins up ahead of the rear wheel arches as if the M5 is worried about a few tenths of drag. They underline a Frozen Black M5 Performance graphic said to be ready for the soapy crucible of the local automatic car wash.

New pieces for the front and back make the most visual difference. A front lower splitter evokes the bumper's split lower air intake, the contours at the edge of the splitter curling around the front fender to the front arch. In back, two spoilers are available, one with a notch that again recalls the front intakes and the rear diffuser, one flush all the way across. At the base, the stepped diffuser makes room for an available set of quad-pipe finishers in carbon with milled titanium end rings boasting embossed M5 graphics.

For now, the only interior upgrade is a set of our M Performance floor mats with the M badge and contrast stitching. Off the car, owners can get a black key fob sleeve in fine-grain Nappa leather, and a set of M Performance tire bags to store extra sets for the track days BMW designed the car for.

We're promised lighter alloy wheels, too. Those aren't due until summer 2025, but owners can get a set of M Performance tire valve caps now.