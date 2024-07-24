Mazda trademarks new logo

Mazda may soon be updating its logo, or at least adding a new version of it. On Monday the company entered a trademark application to the Japan Patent Office showing a new design for its "flying M" badge.

As reported by AutoGuide, the logo was granted a trademark in Japan, and appears to be a flattened version of its current logo. The 2D look is trending these days, as 3D badges make way for logos projected onto screens. A recent concept has already used a 2D version of the current crest. The Arata concept, unveiled in China and which looks like a next-gen electric CX-5, uses an illuminated logo on a solid panel where a traditional 3D logo and grille would be.

Two-dimensional logos are preferred in tech, where its appearance on a screen takes priority over a physical badge. Skeuomorphic design, which translates a traditional 3D emblem into a 2D image, can present its own problems because fake highlights and shadows must be designed into the flat likeness. However, the result can look a bit plain to those accustomed to traditional badges.

Mazda is just the latest company to simply and flatten its logo. Mini, Volkswagen, GM, Nissan and Honda have all altered their logos in recent years to go from a 3D symbol to an anti-skeuomorphic image.

Mazda's plans for the logo aren't certain yet. It could be EV-only applications, or it may replace the chrome badge throughout the lineup.

