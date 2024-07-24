Honda E-Clutch motorcycle technology makes its way to the U.S.

Honda's motorcycle-building division has announced a range of changes to its CB and CBR range. It also confirmed that the convenient E-Clutch technology already available in Europe will be offered on some American-market models, including the CB650R, for the first time.

The E-Clutch system relies on a pair of electric motors to let the rider shift up or down without having to pull the clutch lever. It doesn't turn a motorcycle into an automatic: the rider still needs to operate the shifter. Honda argues that its E-Clutch system makes riding simpler and more enjoyable regardless of whether you're a beginner or an experienced rider. It also notes that the clutch lever can still be operated.

E-Clutch is initially offered on two models: the 2024 CB560R and the 2024 CBR650R. Both models also feature an array of styling updates, and Honda also included LED lighting as well as a redesigned thin-film transistor (TFT) digital instrument cluster.

The updated CRB1000RR-R Fireblade SP is making its American debut. Marketed as a 2025 model, it benefits from the lessons Honda has learned on the track. It features a higher compression ratio, shorter gear ratios, updated Öhlins parts in the suspension system, and revised Brembo brakes, among other improvements. Power comes from a 1.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 214 horsepower at a screaming 14,000 rpm. The CB and CBR range also includes the CBR1000RR, the CBR600RR and the CB300R. Honda didn't mention the CB500R.

Pricing for the updated CB and CBR range is as follows:

2024 CBR650R: $9,899

2024 CB650R: $9,399

2025 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: $28,999

2025 CBR1000RR: $16,999 ($17,299 with ABS brakes)

2025 CBR600RR: $12,199 ($13,199 with ABS brakes)

2025 CB300R: $5,149

Deliveries will start in September 2024. The 2025 Monkey will be available at the same time with a base price of $4,349. Offered only in red, it stands out with a fun, retro-inspired look but it offers modern features such as ABS brakes and a 125-cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine.