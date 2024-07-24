Alpine F1 team reveals 'Deadpool & Wolverine' livery for Belgian GP weekend

In case you didn’t know before today, actor Ryan Reynolds (along with a group of investors) bought a $218 million (24%) stake in the Alpine F1 team back in 2023. That bit of news is vital to understanding today’s livery reveal, as the Alpine team just showed a one-off "Deadpool & Wolverine" livery for this week’s upcoming Belgian Grand Prix.

The movie "Deadpool and Wolverine" releases on Friday, July 26, so the timing of this new livery as a promotion for the movie couldn’t be better. And in case you’re unfamiliar with Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is the star who plays Deadpool (Wade Wilson) in the films.

The car’s livery itself goes all-in on the Deadpool red and black theme, leaving not a hint of the blue or pink color scheme Alpine’s run so far this season. There’s a literal "Deadpool & Wolverine" sticker just behind the front tires. Plus, the very recognizable claw mark of Wolverine can be seen on the engine cover. Unlike the recent collab with Xbox, there are no depictions of butts on the car, which is probably a missed opportunity for the film franchise.

Alpine will be running this livery at Spa-Francorchamps throughout the Belgian GP weekend, but then return to its usual blue-heavy theme directly after.