2025 Porsche Taycan makes big range gains

Porsche posted new EPA range estimates for the Taycan lineup to its consumer website. These are coming from Porsche, as the Environmental Protection Agency hasn't published them yet for the updated electric sedan. Assuming real-world testing validates what we're being told — never in question before with the Taycan — Porsche suite of small changes across the sedan's platform mean big rewards. Starting with the new range numbers and the improvements:

Trim Range Change Taycan (89 kWh) 19-in 274 mi 66 miles Taycan (105 kWh) 19-in 318 mi 76 miles Taycan 4S (89 kWh) 19-in 252 mi 46 miles Taycan 4S (105 kWh) 19-in 295 mi 60 miles Taycan Turbo 20-in 292 mi 54 miles Taycan Turbo S 21-in 266 mi 44 miles Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19-in 277 mi 42 miles Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19-in 272 mi 42 miles Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20-in 265 mi 32 miles Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 21-in 261 mi 39 miles

As for how Porsche made it possible, the first factor is the larger battery sizes with improved thermal management. The standard Performance pack rose to 89 kilowatt-hours from 70 kWh, the optional Performance Plus was 93 kWh but is now 105 kWh. The base Taycans are both rear-wheel drive, the only two pushers in the range; the others are all-wheel drive. Along with the 4S trim just above, these grades come standard with the 89-kWh battery but can be optioned with the 105-kWh battery. Every trim above the 4S comes standard with the larger pack. The only two trims that saw no change in range are both Turbos, one the standard GT on 21-inch wheels that still gets an estimated 276 miles on a charge, the other the GT with the Weissach Package also on 21-inch wheels that's rated to go 269 miles on a charge.

During our First Drive, Porsche claimed the rear-drive/Performance Plus combo would go 35% further on the European WLTP cycle. The EPA estimate is a lower figure but represents an equivalent improvement, range for the base Taycan Performance Plus rising 32%.

On top of that, a more efficient rear motor with an upgraded inverter and new software, improved wheel aerodynamics, lower rolling resistance tires, and a more efficient heat pump combined to add range. High-speed brake regeneration increased by as much as 30%, according to Porsche. Not reflected in these figures: When an owner needs to replenish juice, the max charging rate increased from 270 kilowatts to 320 kW, maintained longer and in a wider band of operating temperatures.