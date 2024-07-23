2025 Honda Civic Si gets a stiffer chassis, more features

While the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid is the big addition to the lineup this year, other trims are getting modest updates, too. Among them is the new Civic Si, one of just two ways you can get your manual Honda fix now. It adopts the new styling of the small sedan, plus some other detail features both visible and invisible.

The front fascia mirrors the other new Civics with a cleaner and more angular front bumper. And for the Si specifically, it has darkened taillights and new 18-inch wheels. Honda also added Urban Gray Pearl as a new color for this year's Si. And inside, the Si now gets a larger 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster to go along with the bigger 9-inch infotainment display.

Functional features are more interesting for the new Si. The chassis has been stiffened further with reinforcements to the B-pillar and the rear door sills, and the shocks have been retuned. The automatic rev-matching system also now works for downshifts from second to first, which could be quite appealing for autocrossers. On the comfort and convenience side, heated seats have been introduced, something Canadian buyers have already been enjoying, and Google Built-In and front USB-C ports have been added. Honda also says it improved the automatic emergency braking system's ability to spot both motorcyclists and bicyclists, and made the adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist systems smoother in operation.

The new Si goes on sale in August, and will start at $31,045, not quite $1,000 more than last year's car. Among the few options available are summer performance tires that are a $300 upcharge.