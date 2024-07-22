Ex-Sultan of Brunei 1986 Lamborghini LM002 Wagon is headed to auction

The rare LM002 is widely credited as Lamborghini's first SUV, but it was closer to a four-door pickup than to a wagon on stilts. Some were turned into SUVs by third-party coachbuilders, and one of these will be auctioned off after spending time in the Sultan of Brunei's collection.

Spotted by our colleagues at The Drive, the LM002 is listed on auction site SBX Cars, and it's fascinating on many levels. First, there's the rarity: Only a small handful of LM002s were turned into SUVs by third-party companies, and this example, which was built by an Italian coachbuilder named Diomante, is reportedly a one-of-one model. Then, there's the provenance: This truck was reportedly delivered new to the Sultan of Brunei by a Lamborghini dealership in Singapore. His collection is one of the largest in the world, yet very few have ever seen it. Cars that enter the collection rarely leave. This one has been out for at least a decade, however, and it was listed for sale in August 2009.

Assigned vehicle identification number (VIN) ZA9L00000KLA12162, the 6,600-pound LM002 Wagon is painted in Argento Metallizzato with a black leather interior. It's left-hand-drive, its odometer displays 10,383 kilometers (about 6,500 miles), and it's powered by a 5.2-liter V12 shared with the Countach. It features air conditioning, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a sunroof, and it was fitted with a DVD player and a TV at some point in its life. The auction description notes that Argento Metallizzato isn't the original color; it was originally painted black.

The sale includes service records, period details about the wagon conversion, and a new set of tires — it's still on its original tires. This LM002 is also listed on Lamborghini's registry of historic cars. It's located in Uppsala, which is about an hour north of Stockholm in Sweden.

It's hard to predict how much this LM002 will sell for. The auction is "coming soon," according to SBX Cars.