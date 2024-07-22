2025 Kia Sorento sees tiny price and feature changes

It was only in January of this year that Kia released pricing for the non-hybrid 2024 Kia Sorento. The updated crossover shows off bolder styling, a new tech interface encased within a slick curved housing, more standard features, and a new off-road(ish) X-Pro trim level. In January, Hyundai applied a second round of price increases to the 2024 Sorento, but whereas the first were minor, the second raised MSRPs anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500. Thankfully, prices for the non-hybrid 2025 Sorento are mostly unchanged, those that go up are only up by either $100 or $200, and one X-Line is down by $200. MSRPs after the $1,375 destination charge, and changes from the most recent 2024 pricing, are:

LX: $33,365 (No change)

$33,365 (No change) S: $35,965 ($200)

$35,965 ($200) EX: $39,465 ($100)

$39,465 ($100) SX: $43,065 (No change)

$43,065 (No change) X-Line EX: $43,165 ($200 less)

$43,165 ($200 less) X-Line SX: $44,865 (No change)

$44,865 (No change) X-Line SX Prestige: $47,765 (No change)

$47,765 (No change) X-Pro SX Prestige: $48,765 (No change)

Some notes: The LX, S, EX, and SX all come standard with front-wheel drive. Getting AWD on the S trim, the only FWD trim that offers a non-X-Line AWD trim, adds $2,000. The 2024 X-Line SX is a new trim; we're not sure why it's less expensive now, but Hyundai also lowered the price on its Tucson X-Line when other Tucson trims went up.

As for changes to the Sorento, Panthera Metal replaces Gravity Gray on the exterior color palette, and the X-Line and X-Pro trims get black Kia and Sorento badging everywhere including the wheel caps.

Since we're here, we'll throw in pricing for the 2025 Sorento Hybrid and Sorento PHEV. Hybrid pricing isn't changed from two months ago:

EX Hybrid: $40,065

$40,065 SX Prestige Hybrid: $48,265

Following the lead established by the non-hybrid and hybrid trims, however, it's the plug-in hybrid's turn to flaunt a four-figure price bump. Because of that, Kia added second trim for 2025 as an entry-level choice, getting the price back under $50,000 after the $1,375 destination fee. Those sums: