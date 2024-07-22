2025 Hyundai Tucson MSRPs mostly up, by $440-$1,660

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson greeted the world at this year's New York Auto Show with a mid-cycle refresh for Hyundai's popular two-row crossover. The exterior and powertrain alterations filled in the typical blanks. Outside, there's a new grille, fresh bumpers, a new daytime running light look with larger lighting units, as well as reworked wheel designs, and a new anodized look to the badging round out the changes. The sole functional upgrades are a larger wiper blade for the rear window, and on the more rugged-looking XRT, new raised roof rails for greater capability.

Powertrains mostly stay the same. The base engine in the SE, SEL, XRT, and Limited is still the 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. The Blue Hybrid, SEL Convenience Hybrid, N Line Hybrid, and Limited Hybrid make a touch more power thanks to a juicier electric motor that gains five horses, giving a total system output of 231 hp and 258 lb-ft. The most potent SEL and Limited plug-in hybrid makes 268 hp and 258 lb-ft. Drivers with twitchy right feet can smooth out delivery with a new "Baby Mode" that Hyundai says "helps reduce the sharpness of initial acceleration, smoothing out driver inputs for a gentler acceleration feeling for passengers."

The biggest changes are inside, starting with a new instrument panel showing off a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Upgraded chips and software deliver faster processing speeds, more vibrant colors, and sharper graphics. All trims feature wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto now, too. Below the infotainment screen, a redesigned center stack replaces the Tucson’s haptic controls with knobs and switches. There’s also a new tray located just above the glovebox for storing small items.

Higher trims will also get a new column-mounted gear selector we’ve seen implemented in other Hyundai products for more center console space. A new wireless phone charger is said to offer improved performance, and the USB-C ports offer faster charging speeds. Limited models add acoustic glass in the front windows for a quieter cabin experience. A larger 12-inch color HUD will be available, and a new biometric authenticator can be used to start the car up without a key fob. Hyundai’s Digital Key 2 tech is also present, which allows for locking, unlocking and engine start via your phone’s presence – it also allows you to easily share temporary access to the car from one phone to another.

As far as driver assistance systems go, the 2025 Tucson adds Forward Attention Warning, which is essentially a driver monitor that uses an infrared camera to track the driver’s attention levels.

MSRPs are almost entirely up, the XRT getting a $1,640 price cut for reasons that aren't clear. The rest of the range climbs from $440 to $1,660, and note that $20 of that comes from a destination charge that's $20 higher at $1,395. Prices for the 2025 Tucson after destination, and the differences from 2024, are:

SE: $29,750 ($875)

$29,750 ($875) SEL: $31,610 ($585)

$31,610 ($585) XRT: $34,060 ($1,640 less)

$34,060 ($1,640 less) Limited: $39,690 ($1,555)

These prices pay for front-wheel drive. Sending power to the rear axle costs $1,500. The Tucson Hybrid and Tucson PHEV only come with AWD. Hybrid MSRPs are:

Blue Hybrid: $34,510 ($560)

$34,510 ($560) SEL Convenience Hybrid: $37,510 ($980)

$37,510 ($980) N Line Hybrid: $39,260 ($1,230)

$39,260 ($1,230) Limited Hybrid: $42,340 ($440)

And the PHEV:

SEL PHEV: $40,775 ($675)

$40,775 ($675) Limited PHEV: $48,485 ($1,660)

The non-hybrid models are due at dealerships this month, the Hybrid and PHEV arriving in late summer.