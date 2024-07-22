2025 Honda Odyssey gets upgraded tech, tweaked exterior look

The 2025 Honda Odyssey is being treated to a minor design and tech refresh. It’s this generation’s second big update after the 2021 revamp, and it hits some of the aging minivan’s sorest points.

On the outside, Honda tweaks the styling with a new front grille and restyled front bumper. The headlights remain, but the frontal view is now slightly sportier in appearance. A new rear bumper joins the party, too, and Honda points out that it’s borrowed the vertical rear reflectors from the recently discontinued NSX. It’s certainly an odd piece of design to bring to a minivan, but now you’ll have an odd factoid to bring to the next soccer practice.

Beyond the bigger design changes, Honda says every trim level gets new wheel options with 19s being the largest size on the Elite trim. Plus, Smoke Blue Pearl and Solar Silver Metallic join the exterior color palette. Under the new styling is the same 3.5-liter V6 – with 280 horsepower – and 10-speed automatic transmission as before.

The Odyssey’s most impactful updates come inside the cabin where Honda installs its latest infotainment system software. Honda says that wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are onboard. It all plays on a larger 9-inch screen that Honda says features a faster processor to ensure lag-free performance. Additional USB-C ports modernize the device charging experience inside the van, too.

Alongside the new infotainment screen is a new instrument cluster that is part digital and part analog. A 7-inch screen stands alongside a flanking physical speedometer, with all of the expected settings and view functions being found in the screen portion of the cluster. The rear passengers will enjoy an upgraded screen experience, too, as the entertainment system features a larger 12.8-inch screen for movie/show watching, and the HDMI plug is relocated to the inside of the storage bin that now features a section dedicated to storing a streaming device. Every trim gets the new infotainment and cluster, but only the Touring and Elite models add the new rear seat entertainment system.

As for other trim news, Honda deleted the base EX trim level, which effectively raises the base price from 2024 to 2025 by $3,690. As a more direct comparison, the base EX-L increases by $610.