2025 Ford Mustang GT prices climb by $2,600-$3,645

The Mustang7G forum posted the order guide for Ford's 2025 Mustang, the pro tip being anyone wanting next year's car needs to start saving more money. Since Ford loaded the 'Stang on its retail site, various forum users rebuilt their own GT trims and found price climbs of anywhere from $4,000 to $6,000. That's because it's not just MSRPs that have changed, but option prices as well; some changes will prevent buyers from being able to spec the kind of Mustang they could have bought for the 2024 model year. Let's start with the MSRPs. Figures for 2025 after the $1,595 destination charge, and changes from 2024, are:

EcoBoost Fastback: $33,515 (No change)

$33,515 (No change) EcoBoost Premium: $39,040 (No change)

$39,040 (No change) GT Fastback: $47,055 ($2,600)

$47,055 ($2,600) GT Premium Fastback: $51,575 ($2,600)

$51,575 ($2,600) Dark Horse: $64,875 ($2,645)

$64,875 ($2,645) Dark Horse Premium: $69,870 ($3,645)

The good bits are that EcoBoost prices don't change, dual-zone climate control comes standard on the trims that didn't have it, and the ten-speed automatic is now a no-cost option on the GT instead of adding $1,595, as are leather-trimmed front seats and vinyl rears.

But the High Performance Package for the EcoBoost is gone, cutting buyers out of a great bundle. For $3,475, the HPP bolted in 3.55 gears to a Torsen limited-slip differential, heavy-duty front springs, a larger rear sway bar, 19-inch wheels on summer tires and a bigger Brembo brake system, new tuning and more. The EcoBoost's Carmine Red interior can only be optioned after adding the $3,000 Premium High Group on the EcoBoost Premium. And And wireless phone charging has been removed everywhere.

On the GT, the Brembo brake option rises $300 to $1,995, the active exhaust climbs $370 to $1,595, the Cailfornia Special Package costs $200 more, at $2,195. On the color palette, eleven choices have been pared to eight, Atlas Blue, Dark Matter Grey, Rapid Red, and Splash Yellow going away, Molten Magenta Metallic joining the palette. Color-related, the $495 Grabber Blue brake calipers with a white logo are off the menu, replaced by $600 Notorious Blue brake calipers with a Grabber Blue logo. On the Dark Horse, the $495 Grabber Blue calipers are replaced by $600 red calipers with a white logo.

Back to the GT, on the Premium trim, the Premium High Equipment Group costs the same $2,900 as before despite no longer including the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. Those sweet B&O sounds are now a $995 a la carte option.

Performance specs hold steady, the EcoBoost sticking with it's turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder making 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, shifted only through that 10-speed auto. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 makes 480 hp and 415 lb-ft in the GT trims, sent through either a six-speed Getrag or 10-speed auto 'box. The Dark Horse's Coyote is tuned up to 500 hp, but the manual option in this car comes from Tremec.

Almost exactly one year ago when we drove the Dark Horse for the first time, either trim cost $4,010 less than today. In 2020, the 760-hp Mustang Shelby GT500 cost $1,500 more than a Dark Horse today, while a base 2024 Chevrolet Corvette costs $125 more than a Dark Horse Premium. Coming on top of increases of about $1,000 levied after the Mustang's introductory pricing, the pony car we still quite enjoy has gotten quite spendy when powered by a V8 — perhaps a result of being the last V8 pony car or muscle car on sale.