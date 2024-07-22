2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition a bridge to all-new 2025 Tiguan

There's an all-new Volkswagen Tiguan coming to the U.S. next year, a three-row crossover that's fractionally larger than the three-row currently on sale here. In an effort to keep the crossover in shoppers' minds while waiting for the local reboot, VW's prepared a Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition that goes on sale later this year. There are two lures here, the first being that shoppers who want the current Tiguan are running out of time to make it happen, the second that the Wolfsburg Edition adds special features to the Tiguan SE it's based on but costs less than a standard Tiguan SE.

Outside, the Wolfsburg comes with black trim around the greenhouse, silver mirror caps, chrome accents on the lower door and in the bumpers, and "Bumperdillo" protective strip below the tailgate on the rear bumper that protects the bumper against damage from objects being loaded into the cargo area. Two-tone badging in black and silver joins illuminated door sills come from the SE R-Line trim above, and the CUV sits on a set of machine-finished 18-inch wheels. Inside, Titan Black leatherette gets lashed up with Snap Orange contrast stitching, a callback to the Habanero Orange exterior color that made a spicy splash on the second-gen Tiguan, and lit up with 30-color ambient lighting, also from the SE R-Line.

Nothing changes under the hood, every Tiguan powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter making 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. The Wolfsburg Edition can be specced in one of four colors, either Atlantic Blue Metallic, Deep Black Pearl, Platinum Grey Metallic, or Pure White. The Kings Red and Pyrite Silver Metallic colors available on the standard SE can't be ordered in this case.

The automaker doesn't have images of the limited edition yet, so the Tiguan above is a regular SE R-Line. Wolfsburg Edition pricing starts at $30,995 for the front-driver plus a $1,425 destination, totaling $32,420 — which is $585 less than a stock Tiguan SE and doesn't count the $129 option price for the Bumperdillo. Add $1,500 for 4Motion all-wheel drive.

As for the next Tiguan for the U.S., we're expecting a version of the Volkswagen Tayron formerly sold only in China; some markets will get the model branded as the Tayron to replace what's sold elsewhere as the Tiguan Allspace. The U.S. model is expected to bring slightly different design details, but according to information outed by the Chinese government documents, the new Tayron is 0.3 inch longer than our current Tiguan, 0.8 inch wider, and 0.3 inch lower, on the same wheelbase.