2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets midyear price increases

A "midyear price action," in Ford parlance, has come to the Mustang Mach-E. Building up to March of this year, Ford had dropped prices on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E (and yes, there are still plenty in inventory), then introduced incentives to keep itself in second place on the EV popularity list behind Tesla. A dealer bulletin in March revealed that Ford planned to reverse cuts and increase 2024 Mach-E prices by anywhere from $3,600 to $6,000. Instead of that, Ford priced the latest model year at just $600 to $1,100 above the discounted 2023 variants. The midyear price action lifts MSRPs on a couple of trims by $1,000, and lowers the MSRP of one trim by $1,000. The destination charge is also up by $195 compared to March, at $1,995.

According to the Ford retail configurator, trim prices for 2024 and their changes from March 2024 pricing are:

Select RWD: $41,990 ($195)

$41,990 ($195) Select AWD: $45,490 ($195)

$45,490 ($195) Premium RWD: $45,990 ($195)

$45,990 ($195) Premium AWD: $48,990 ($195)

$48,990 ($195) GT: $56,990 ($1,195)

$56,990 ($1,195) Rally: $60,990 ($1,000 less)

Cars Direct notes that the entry-level Mach-E Select with the Extended Range battery is also up $1,195, probably because at $45,490 it's the least expensive way to get all-wheel drive and 70 miles of range beyond the 230 miles of range provided by the Standard pack.

Ford announced upgrades to the Mach-E lineup in April, with improvements to the GT making it quicker than the Tesla Model Y Performance and Porsche Macan 4 Electric, at 3.3 seconds from standstill to 60 mph. All variants gained more range, with the Premium trim seeing a 20-mile boost to 250 miles with the Standard battery and 320 with the extended-range unit. According to Ford's retail site, the entry Select trim still shows 230 and 300 miles of range with those respective packs; we're not sure if the Select missed out on the goodies or the site needs updating. The GT picked up 10 miles of range, giving it 280 miles on a charge, the new for 2024 Mach-E Rally goes 265 miles on a charge.

Recharges take less time, a 10-80 percent charge coming in just over 36 minutes for the extended-range battery, which is an 8.8-minute improvement over prior models. Standard-range models can charge from 10 to 80 percent in a little over 32 minutes, 5.7 minutes faster than before. Also, infotainment system revisions mean a new interface and streamlined controls for USB and Bluetooth features, plus a new settings screen that bundles options on a single page greatly reduces the amount of scrolling needed to make changes.

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E isn't eligible for federal tax credits, but incentives for this model year at the time of writing include $750 Bonus Cash, a 0% APR rate for 72 months when financing through Ford Credit, and no payments for 90 days. If in the market for a 2023 Mustang Mach-E, the Bonus Cash offer jumps up to $2,750.