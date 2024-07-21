Junkyard Gem: 1985 GMC Suburban K1500

General Motors has been selling Suburbans since 1935, outlasting the DeSoto Suburban, the Nash Ambassador Suburban and the Plymouth Fury Suburban. These days, the US-market GMC-branded twin to the Chevrolet Suburban wears Yukon XL badging, but GMC Suburbans were sold here from 1937 through 1999. Today's Junkyard Gem is a four-wheel-drive example of the very successful 1973-1991 Suburban generation, found in a car graveyard just outside of Reno, Nevada.

The Service Parts Identification sticker on the glovebox lid tells us that this truck was part of a fleet order with some interesting RPO codes, including one for "Retail Amenity Delete." Yes, the cigarette lighter was an extra-cost option.

The original engine was a good old carbureted Chevrolet 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) small-block V8, and this small-block may even be the one that was installed on the line in Flint, Michigan. The power rating was 165 horsepower and 275 pound-feet, not a lot of power (by our current standards) for a truck that scaled in at nearly two-and-a-half tons, but it was enough for the era.

The transmission is the optional 700R4 four-speed automatic. The seat is a bench, as is proper.

This is a half-ton with four-wheel-drive and the base Sierra trim level. The High Sierra and Sierra Classic packages (corresponding to Chevrolet's Scottsdale and Silverado names at the time) got you nicer-looking decorations plus some convenience features.

The 1985 GMC and Chevrolet Suburbans had identical price tags, which started at $11,650 for the K1500 with 350 engine (about $24,682 in 2024 dollars).

The eighth-generation Suburban showed up as a 1992 model, and it received the luxurious independent front suspension that had lived beneath C/K-series GM pickups since the 1988 model year.

At some point, the tailgate from a Chevrolet Suburban was installed.

Rust works slowly in Nevada, though we don't know where this truck resided before it came to the Silver State.

An owner of this truck was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12, which covers California and Nevada.

What broke and sent this truck here? We can't know.

The Suburban doesn't show up in this commercial for the 1985 GMC trucks, but it's still worth a view.

Most of the Suburban advertising dollars went to the Chevrolet version.