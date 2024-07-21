London pop-up spy room pays homage to 'Goldfinger' and Bond's Aston DB5

For the majority of James Bond movie fans, “Goldfinger” still resides at or near the top of their list of favorites. Moreover, the movie introduced what has been called "the world's most famous car," the Aston Martin DB5 that would go on to appear in multiple films (not literally the same car, it should be said). Because of this, it landed "Goldfinger" at the top of our list of James Bond movies ranked only by their cars.

"Goldfinger" is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and to celebrate it along with Aston’s equally long association with the 007 franchise, the brand has created a so-called “House of Q” pop-up gathering place inside London’s historic Burlington Arcade, a stone’s throw from Piccadilly.

This glimpse into the world of Q, the head of top secret technology inventions and “creator” of the Aston, is open to the public now through August 4.

To access the “secret” spot, visitors enter through a door disguised as a magazine newsstand at House 12-13 in the fancy arcade. Once inside, they’ll find a speakeasy bar serving Champagne Bollinger that's adorned with technical drawings and parts from the original DB5. The bar also features sketches and diagrams from Aston Martin and the EON Productions archives. There’s also a copy of the “Goldfinger” film script.

The DB5 — DB for David Brown, who owned Aston in the 1940s and '50s — was launched at the Frankfurt motor show only a few months before the movie debuted. It was basically what we'd call now a mid-cycle refresh of the preceding DB4. It ran with a potent 4.0-liter engine and a top speed of more than 150 mph. Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera created the look, and there are indeed Superleggera badges on it.

It can't be understated how much of a phenomena "Goldfinger" was in the 1960s, with the following film, "Thunderball," being a comparably big deal. The DB5 was in both and was used for promotional purposes, traveling the world and leading to the unofficial "most famous car" title. It's hard to think of something that would supplant it.

Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of Aston Martin, said: “Aston Martin and James Bond are two British icons, forever linked. We are delighted to be celebrating this important 60th anniversary throughout 2024, marking the continuation of what is cinema’s longest running and most successful product placement.”

