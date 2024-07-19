In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. This week, they discuss driving the 2025 Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid and the base 911 Carrera. Once they wrap up the Porsche section, the two chat about their driving experiences in the updated 2024 MX-5, refreshed Lamborghini Urus S and the Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV. After the reviews, it's time for some current events, as the two dig into the Goodwood Festival of Speed highlights, news of a redesigned Hyundai Palisade, an upcoming electric three-row Hyundai SUV and Audi's new A5 and S5 models.

Autoblog Podcast #841

