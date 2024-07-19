The plug-in hybrid drivetrain inaugurated by the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed earlier in 2024 will soon spread across the company's range. Bentley confirmed that the system will power the updated Flying Spur that's scheduled to make its debut by the end of the year.

It doesn't sound like much will change as the powertrain makes the transition from the Continental GT Speed to the Flying Spur. It's still built around a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, and it's rated at about 771 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Bentley points out that going hybrid will give the next Flying Spur a boost of nearly 150 horsepower over the outgoing model, though weight will inevitably go up as well.

With a full charge, the Flying Spur will be able to cruise on electricity alone for over 45 miles. With a full charge and a full tank, it will offer more than 500 miles of driving range. It should be seriously quick, too, thanks in part to the instant torque delivered by the electric motor.

The preview image released by Bentley does a good job of hiding the next Flying Spur's overall design. We spot updated lights with a jewel-like look and a reshaped lower bumper with smaller vents. All told, we're seemingly looking at an extensively updated car rather than one that's new from the ground up. The company followed the same formula for the Continental GT: it claimed 68% of the coupe's parts are new.

It's reasonable to assume the 2025 Flying Spur will also feature improvements in the cabin, such as new technology. And, there's no word yet on whether it's going hybrid-only or if another, non-electrified drivetrain will be available. With the mighty 6.0-liter W12 out of the picture, the current Flying Spur is left with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 or a plug-in hybrid system built around a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6.

More details about the next Flying Spur will emerge "in due course," according to Bentley.