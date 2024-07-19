2025 Infiniti QX60 ditches V6, gains VC-turbo

The 2025 Infiniti QX60 will ditch its long-running VQ-series V6 in favor of Infiniti's variable-compression turbo engine. There's news beyond the powertrain overhaul too as the 2025 model sees some equipment upgrades and a new Black Edition. The blackout package is not new to Infiniti, but it's a first for this QX60. Let's start under the hood.

With 268 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque, the VC-T four-cylinder gives up 22 horses in exchange for 16 lb-ft of torque. That's a bit of a side-grade rather than an upgrade, perhaps, but the new four-cylinder delivers better fuel economy, making the whole pill a bit easier to swallow. The FWD model will return 22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined, the EPA says (vs. 21/26/23 with the V6) while the AWD model improves to 22 mpg city, 27 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined (from 20/25/22). That's a 10% bump in city mileage vs. the V6 — not earth-shattering, but not bad, either. And we know what you're thinking, but fear not; this doesn't mean the QX60 is now saddled with a CVT. The nine-speed auto carries over and yes, it can still pull 6,000 pounds with AWD and the tow package.

For 2025, all QX60s get a new fob with an optional automatic lock/unlock feature. The Black Edition (see the gallery above) will be available on Luxe models and includes the gloss black wheels, grille surround, roof rails and exterior badges; illuminated front and rear kickplates; "radiant" grille badge; welcome lighting and a black headliner. The base price of the Pure model is up just $550 from 2024, however the FWD variant of the Autograph has been dropped, making it $4,300 more expensive to get into the trim. However, the AWD variant only increases by $50.

Here's pricing information for the entire 2025 QX60 lineup with front-wheel drive (including destination). AWD is $2,000 more on every trim but the Autograph, which bakes it in as standard equipment for 2025.

Pure: $51,550

Luxe: $58,150

Sensory: $60,450

Autograph: $67,500

