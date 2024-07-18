Lexus LBX Morizo RR gets Toyota GR Corolla's turbo-three

Lexus made the LBX, a small crossover sold in global markets, a lot more interesting when it powered it by the Toyota GR Corolla's 1.6-liter turbo-three for the 2024 Tokyo auto show. The concept has morphed into a regular-production model called LBX Morizo RR in Japan.

Hinted at by executives earlier in 2024, the LBX Morizo RR was developed with input from Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda. He's one of the industry's most respected executives, and in recent years he has become an outspoken supporter of enthusiast cars. Power comes from the same turbocharged, 1.6-liter three-cylinder found in the GR Corolla and in the GR Yaris, which makes 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via either an eight-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission.

Weight checks in at 3,240 pounds with the automatic and 3,174 pounds with the stick. The Morizo RR stretches about 165 inches from bumper to bumper, so it's exactly as long as the standard LBX, but at 72.4 inches wide and 60.4 inches tall it's both wider and shorter.

Lexus quotes a zero-to-62-mph time of 5.2 seconds, but the LBX Morizo RR isn't merely about going fast. The brand also redesigned the suspension system, fitted bigger brakes, and added 19-inch wheels wrapped by sticky tires. And yet, the Morizo RR remains a Lexus; the idea wasn't to build a stripped-out track monster that you need earplugs to drive flat-out. Lexus explains that it went to significant lengths to keep noise and vibrations in check to achieve the quiet, smooth ride that buyers expect from a car with a bright "L" emblem on its nose.

Visually, there's no mistaking the Morizo RR for the standard LBX. It wears a model-specific body kit that includes a deeper front bumper with large air intakes, side skirts, and dual exhaust outlets. Lexus claims that many of these add-ons are functional; they changes made to the front end notably help channel more cooling air to the engine bay. Inside, the front passengers benefit from nicely-bolstered sport seats.

On sale now, the Lexus LBX Morizo RR carries a base price of 6,500,000 yen in Japan, which represents about $41,600 at the current conversion rate. Deliveries are scheduled to start in August 2024, and Lexus will also make 100 Bespoke Build models available through a lottery system. Buyers who secure one of the build slots will have a wider pallet of interior and exterior customization options to choose from.



