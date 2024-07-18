Ford's 'multi-energy' Super Duty trucks could mean electrification is on the way

Automakers sometimes choose interesting ways to prepare customers for something new. As part of its announcement that it would build heavy-duty pickup trucks in Canada — and specifically not a three-row electric vehicle as previously planned — the Blue Oval added that its future plans for Super Duty trucks would include "multi-energy technology" that would offer "customers more freedom of choice." It further added that the announcement was "supporting Ford’s electrification plans."

That's very interesting, but also a bit wishy washy. Ford has not officially announced any sort of electric heavy duty pickup truck, and using the term "multi-energy technology" does not outright mean electric power. It could mean a fully electric Super Duty. It could mean hybridization in any number of forms. It could even simply mean that Ford plans to build both diesel- and gasoline-fueled pickups at its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada (though based on the number of times Ford mentions electric vehicles in its announcement, that seems the least likely scenario).

While we don't know exactly what sort of "multi-energy technology" Ford is eluding to for future Super Duty trucks, we're hopeful that it's something significant. If not a full-on heavy-duty hybrid capable of taking the place of some diesel models, there's a solid argument to be made that many industries that rely on HD American pickups could make good use of more battery power on job sites. And since we've all come to understand that electric motors mean lots of torque, adding hybrid technology to the Super Duty line could boost both pulling power and efficiency.

It's also interesting that this pseudo announcement was made the same day we published spy photos of an unknown-but-clearly-electrified Ford pickup truck. We don't know that the two stories are related in any way, but we shouldn't have too long to wait to find out. Ford says production of Super Duty trucks will begin in Canada in 2026.