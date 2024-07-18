2025 Porsche Panamera lineup expands with GTS and 771-hp Turbo S E-Hybrid

The bow was tied around the 2025 Porsche Panamera lineup Thursday with the unveiling of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and GTS variants — its flagship and enthusiast-focused models, respectively. The plucky Panamera GTS is stripped down to the basics apart from 493-horsepower V8 and some go-fast accessories, while the new Turbo S packs 771 horsepower — enough to shrug off the new 717-horsepower BMW M5 and set a new 'Ring record — and 737 pound-feet of torque. Forget the Boeing; this German land yacht is doing all of the going.

Porsche has been slowly sculpting the refreshed Panamera lineup for the better part of 2024. The standard model and Turbo E-Hybrid launched early in the year as 2024 models, while the E-Hybrid, GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid are all on the docket for 2025. This makes a grand total of six engine variants for the refreshed luxury sedan, if we're not mistaken. Here's a breakdown:

Base: 348 hp, 368 lb-ft

348 hp, 368 lb-ft E-Hybrid: 463 hp, 479 lb-ft

463 hp, 479 lb-ft GTS: 493 hp, TBD lb-ft

493 hp, TBD lb-ft S E-Hybrid: 536 hp, 553 lb-ft

536 hp, 553 lb-ft Turbo E-Hybrid: 670 hp, 685 lb-ft

670 hp, 685 lb-ft Turbo S E-Hybrid: 771 hp, 737 lb-ft

You'll note we have an asterisk in there for the GTS torque figure, as Porsche didn't provide an updated number for 2024; we'll assume until we're told otherwise that the 4.0-liter V8's 457 lb-ft carry over. As for the GTS, well, it gained 20 horsepower over its predecessor, but apart from interior and tech updates, there's not a ton new here. We expect a curb weight in the 4,600-pound range. Nor did Porsche call out the Turbo S E-Hybrid's curb weight, but considering the 5,300-pound heft of the standard Turbo E-Hybrid, it's reasonable to expect something similar. Nothing in Porsche's announcement suggests the S will gain any significant weight over the standard Turbo, at least. Like the aforementioned M5, these plug-in Porsches are porky.

But while they may be hefty, they're certainly not slow. Porsche says the Turbo S E-Hybrid will knock off a 0-60 sprint in 2.8 seconds, which is about 0.2 seconds quicker than the standard Turbo. Its top speed of 202 mph is also 7 mph faster. A new carbon fiber aero kit (simply called the Aerokit) and some Michelin performance tires designed specifically for setting lap records are both available if you'd like to mimic the Turbo build Lars Kern used to set the Panamera's lap record earlier in July. Porsche says it contributes 132 pounds of additional downforce. If you're curious about the rest of the updates to the 2024 and 2025 Panamera lineup, check out the links above.

The GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid will both arrive in dealers in Q1, 2025. The GTS will start at $156,195; the Turbo S E-Hybrid will start at $228,495. Both figures included destination.