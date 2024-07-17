Tesla Cybertruck owners can now get jumpseats and a tailgate protector

It’s easy to make fun of the Tesla Cybertruck’s looks and talk about its lack of utility, but some people actually do “truck stuff” with their funky electric pickups. The automaker recently began offering a pair of accessories to help those owners get the most out of their Cybertruck’s odd bed configuration, though it’s still one of the least useful ‘utes around.

Tesla now offers a $300 tailgate shield that lets owners carry bikes over the gate without damaging the stainless steel underneath. The automaker’s description says, “Protect your tailgate while transporting your gear. The Cybertruck tailgate shield features a custom-designed pad that covers your tailgate when hauling equipment, like road or mountain bikes, over the top of the tailgate. The pad includes molle webbing on the interior side for easy fastening of equipment like the Cybertruck jumpseat, plus a combo carabiner to lock everything into place.”

Speaking of jumpseats, they’re Tesla’s second new Cybertruck accessory. Using the molle webbing on the tailgate shield, the seats are anchored to seat up to two people with their legs off the rear of the gate. They fold up for transport with the tailgate closed and feature handles for easier carrying. Tesla charges $100 per seat.

The automaker offers several other accessories for the pickup, including its much-talked-about Cybertent, a $3,000 folding tent that anchors to the bed and roof. Buyers can add a colored wrap for as much as $6,500 or a clear wrap for $5,000, and roof rack crossbars cost $800. There’s also a $55 window decal that replicates the window-smashing moment from the Cybertruck reveal event in 2019.

Though there are better electric trucks for people who want to get the most utility out of their vehicle, Tesla diehards love the Cybertruck despite the hate from a significant number of people. So, while they’re expensive and likely not as useful as they could be, accessories like these are an important part of making the vehicles as valuable to buyers as possible.