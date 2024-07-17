REI's Patagonia Sale: The best Amazon Prime Day alternative for outdoor gear

If you're searching for an excellent alternative to Amazon Prime Day for outdoor gear, look no further than REI's impressive Patagonia sale. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which lacks Patagonia products, REI offers unbeatable deals on this premium brand renowned for its commitment to quality, durability, and environmental responsibility — no membership is needed to take advantage of these savings. From versatile jackets and cozy fleece pullovers to high-performance backpacks and durable hiking pants, Patagonia's gear is designed to withstahttps://rei.pxf.io/5g6D42nd the elements while keeping you comfortable on your adventures.
Our top Patagonia picks at REI
- Patagonia Terrebonne Joggers - 30% off: Lightweight and flexible, perfect for trail running as well as casual outings.
- Baggies Longs Shorts - 51% off: Classic, quick-drying shorts ideal for both water and land adventures.
- Baggies Shorts - Men's 5" Inseam - 51% off: Like the longer siblings but with a shorter inseam. You won't want to take these shorts off.
- Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - 50% off: Warm, comfortable, and iconic, a staple for any outdoor enthusiast.
- Capilene Cool Trail Graphic T-Shirt - 30% off: Breathable and moisture-wicking, perfect for high-intensity activities.
- Capilene Cool Daily Graphic T-Shirt - 31% off: Versatile and quick-drying, great for everyday wear or active pursuits.
- Fieldsmith Lid Pack - 31% off: Durable and stylish, ideal for daily commutes or day hikes.
- Dirt Roamer Bike Pack 20 L - 50% off: Specifically designed for bikers, offering ample storage and a stable fit.
- P-6 Logo Uprisal Crew Sweatshirt - 30% off: Soft and sustainable, made from recycled materials, providing both comfort and eco-style.
- Down Sweater Vest - 50% off: Lightweight and warm, perfect for layering during cold weather adventures.
- Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover - 50% off: Cozy and versatile, suitable for both outdoor activities and casual wear.
- Ascensionist Pack 55 L - 40% off: High-capacity and durable, designed for serious mountaineering and long treks.
- Pack In Pullover Hoodie - 50% off: Lightweight and packable, ideal for on-the-go warmth and comfort.
- Dual Aspect Jacket - 50% off: Designed for alpine climbing, offering exceptional weather protection and mobility.
- Dirt Craft Bike Shorts - 40% off: Comfortable and durable, with a built-in liner for enhanced biking performance.
Don't miss this chance to upgrade your outdoor gear collection with Patagonia, a brand synonymous with sustainability, now available at REI's unbeatable prices. Not a fan of Patagonia? Check out these other brands on sale at REI below.
The North Face (Up to 63% off)
The North Face is synonymous with outdoor adventure and exploration. Known for its high-quality jackets, backpacks, and outdoor apparel, The North Face combines innovation with durability. REI's sales on The North Face gear are a golden opportunity to snag versatile products for your next outdoor escapade without breaking the bank.
Arc'teryx (Up to 31% off)
Arc'teryx is revered for its technical precision and performance-driven gear. From lightweight jackets to rugged backpacks, its products are engineered for extreme conditions. REI's sales on Arc'teryx items are a chance to invest in gear that delivers uncompromising performance during your adventures.
REI Co-op (Up to 41% off)
REI Co-op's in-house brand offers a wide range of outdoor equipment and clothing. Its products are designed with input from outdoor enthusiasts and are known for their reliability and affordability. Shopping for REI Co-op gear during sales allows you to support a brand that is deeply connected to the outdoor community.
Smartwool (Up to 60% off)
Smartwool is a go-to brand for high-quality, merino wool-based clothing and accessories. Their gear excels in moisture-wicking, temperature regulation and comfort. During REI's sales, you can score Smartwool items that provide the ultimate in comfort and performance, whether you're hiking, skiing, or just staying cozy in colder weather.
Marmot (Up to 60% off)
Marmot is a brand renowned for its durable and high-performance outdoor clothing and equipment. Whether you're an avid hiker or a winter sports enthusiast, Marmot's gear is designed to keep you comfortable in challenging conditions. REI's Marmot sale is the perfect time to invest in quality products known for their longevity and functionality while enjoying significant savings.
Mountain Hardwear (Up to 63% off)
Mountain Hardwear is all about pushing boundaries. Its innovative designs and technical gear cater to those who demand top-tier performance from their outdoor equipment. With REI's sales offering up to 71% off, you can get your hands on Mountain Hardwear gear that's perfect for your next adventure, from high-altitude climbs to rugged treks.
Outdoor Research (Up to 67% off)
Outdoor Research is a brand trusted by outdoor enthusiasts for its focus on versatile, high-quality clothing and accessories. Its gear is designed to adapt to changing weather conditions and various outdoor activities. At REI's sale, you can explore a wide range of Outdoor Research products, ensuring you're well-prepared for any adventure while enjoying significant discounts.
Prana (Up to 74% off)
Prana is known for its stylish and eco-conscious approach to outdoor and active wear. Its clothing is not only comfortable but also sustainable, making it perfect for those who care about the environment. REI's sale on Prana items allows you to upgrade your active wardrobe with comfortable, eco-friendly clothing at a fraction of the cost.
Hoka (Up to 32% off)
Hoka is a brand that revolutionizes the world of trail running and hiking with its ultra-cushioned, lightweight footwear. Perfect for those who need reliable and comfortable footwear for long treks or trail running. At REI's sale, you can discover Hoka shoes that will enhance your outdoor experiences while enjoying substantial savings.
More top picks
- Save up to $100 on early Amazon Prime Day Yeti deals: Camp Green coolers, drinkware and more at 20% off
- Our favorite alternative Prime Day deals from Patagonia: Unbeatable savings for outdoor enthusiasts
- This Coleman tent fits multiple queen-sized airbeds and is 50% off right now at Amazon
- The top 5 early Amazon Prime Day deals from Thule
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue