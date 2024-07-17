Lucid upgrades the Air lineup with standard heat pumps

A range of small changes at Lucid Motors and at the Environmental Protection Agency have the effect of making small changes to the estimated ranges of the 2025 Air lineup. Lucid launched the 1,234-horsepower Sapphire with a heat pump, then added the feature to the penultimate Air Grand Touring in 2024. For 2025, the California EV company makes the pump standard equipment on the remaining Touring and Pure trims. The pump makes the most difference in the entry-level Air Pure. Despite the EPA test Lucid called out for being more challenging now, and despite a smaller 84-kWh battery, the Pure goes further on a charge. The 2025 Air Pure is rated at 420 miles on a charge — one mile greater than the 2024 Air Pure. That's five miles for every kilowatt-hour of pack capacity, up from 4.76 mi/kWh on the 2024 Air Pure, resulting in a record 146 MPGe.

The pump doesn't deliver the same results elsewhere. Whatever's changed about EPA testing drops range for the Air Touring from 411 miles to 406 miles, while the Grand Touring's range shrinks by four miles to 512 miles. The surprise here is that Lucid first mentioned a tougher EPA regime in April when the carmaker announced upgrades to the 2024 Grand Touring, around the same time we spent an overcast California day driving every 2024 Air variant. At that time, Lucid said the Grand Touring retained its 516-mile range. We'll guess the automaker conducted a bit more testing since then to refine the figures; the fuel economy comparison site at the U.S. Department of Energy doesn't list the 2025 Air range yet. And note that all official range estimates are achieved on 19-inch wheels, except for the Sapphire that only comes on 20-inchers.

Pricing for the 2025 lineup after the $1,500 destination charge and $75 documentation fee, and the changes from 2024, are:

Pure: $71,475 (No change)

$71,475 (No change) Touring: $80,475 ($1,000)

$80,475 ($1,000) Grand Touring: $112,475 ($1,000)

$112,475 ($1,000) Sapphire: $250,575 (No change)

Every 2025 Air will come standard with Lucid's DreamDrive advanced driver assistance systems, which includes a surround-view camera system and live blind-sport display. There's also updated hardware for the infotainment system, a popular upgrade among EV makers of late, tripling the processing power and doubling the memory to provide a more responsive experience.

In the Grand Touring, occupants will enjoy SurrealSound Pro audio, formerly a $4,000 option. This is on top of the updates from April, being enhancements to the electric motor design, battery cell chemistry, and thermal characteristics that allow for maximum performance for longer periods of "spirited driving," plus up to 30% faster charging thanks to improved pre-conditioning.