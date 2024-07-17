Junkyard Gem: 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

When Volkswagen introduced its second water-cooled model for North America as a 1975 model (the first was the 1974 Dasher), it was badged as the Rabbit instead of getting rest-of-the-world Golf badging. The Rabbit name stuck around here through 1984, after which the Golf designation took over in North America. Then, apparently to please nostalgia-prone American VW enthusiasts, the Rabbit name returned for the late 2006 model year. Here's one of those second-time-around Rabbits, found in a Colorado self-service boneyard recently.

The Rabbit badges stayed on U.S.- and Canadian-market cars until the Mk6 pushed aside the Mk5 for 2010. Then Volkswagen shoved the Rabbit name into the memory hole, where it has remained since that time.

The 2006-2009 Rabbit was pitched to hip North American urban drivers and its brochure included handy guides to "the language of urban driving" that included definitions for such terms as Hurry Honker, Bumper Broadcasting and Spot Sloth. Clever!

It was available as a hatchback with two or four doors. This is the former, which had an MSRP of $15,600 (about $23,211 in 2024 dollars).

The engine is a 2.5-liter straight-five rated at 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet. That's well over twice the power of its 1975 ancestor.

The base transmission was a five-speed manual, though this car has the far more popular six-speed automatic.

It looks fairly solid inside and out, though there is a bit of rust-through.

It appears to have been turned in as part of Colorado's Vehicle Exchange Program, open to pre-2012 vehicles that fail their emissions tests.

