Goodwood Festival of Speed Parking Lot 2024: Pics of what is basically a car show itself

CHICHESTER, England — Last September, I discovered the most interesting car show I have ever attended: the parking lot at the Goodwood Revival.

"While the Pierce Arrows, Delahayes and I Can’t Even Identifies at various Concours elsewhere are certainly interesting in their own right, the Goodwood Revival parking lot features cars you’ve actually heard of before, from the humble to high-six-digit masterpieces. And a lot of them. Like a giant parking lot in a field a lot."

The Revival parking lot is restricted by model year, however. The first dozenish rows are restricted to cars made prior to 1970. The next dozenish are restricted to cars made prior to 1990. Anything newer than that? Well, there isn't a third dozenish rows. Anything newer goes in the general parking areas.

As it turns out, though, that missing third section of post-1990 modern classics does exist. It's just at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where it's officially known as the Performance Car Park. Join me for a photo tour of it, which is also one of the best car shows I've ever attended.

Best color pairing by far: a G Wagen from when Mercedes decided to sell them in Skittles colors, a purple Ferrari Italia and a Miami Blue Porsche 911 GT3. All Porsches forever should be offered in Miami Blue. Period, end of story.

Runner up for best color trio combo.

BTW, it was a treat to see a Mercedes GTR in Magno Green Hell again. The last time I did, I was driving it on an F1 track in Portugal.

Oh, you think the E 63 AMG wagon is cool? Ha, try the CLS 63 AMG Shooting Brake. In matte blue no less. Yes please.

The RS 6 Avants we did not get. The bottom one is the car I would've driven out of here with if I had a choice. I just love this thing. That rear-three-quarter view is sport wagon perfection.

Another favorite. The original Aston Martin DB9 in spot-on green. They kept tacking stuff onto the DB9 and then evolved the look in subsequent models, but this is just so clean and pure and perfect. Chef's kiss.

V8 muscle from America and Germany.

One of two Bullitts. This is one of my all-time favorites.

This is not.

I'm of the opinion that there have been very few genuinely good-looking Ferraris in the last 30 years. Indeed, I think most have been ugly. These are two exceptions.

Or you could have this Italian.

Purple paint, gold wheels, orange leather. You win, sir.

And now its great-great grandfather.

About to get $198,000 on Bring a Trailer.

I was going to walk right past this cause it was a Modena, and that's a bit too new, but then I remembered I'm old and so is the Modena now. Click.

More American and German V8 muscle.

You want to talk about a rare car? The Jaguar XE Project 8.

It's a TVR Cerbera. This is Eiffel 65 levels of blue. I guess there's an Ariel Atom and one of those aforementioned ugly Ferraris in the background, too.

Yup, that's a 918. And yup, that's the most expensive number plate in the lot. (You see, the Brits can't just customize them, there's a market for buying other people's plates that just happen to have notable digits)

CLK 63 AMG Black. This thing was the Schmidt back in '08. Jeremy Clarkson loved it so much he bought one.

How's this for a 911 pairing? GT3 and a Dakar. I'd say this spackling of mud is spot-on for the Dakar.

Proof that someone did get a livery one. No thanks. Dig the rack, though.

Ferrari Superamerica. Had one of the most distinctive convertible roofs ever. It flipped back to rest atop of the deck behind. That meant that whatever dust and debris might've rested upon it while retracted was bound to be deposited back into the cabin when closed. Didn't catch on.

Go ahead and park that shit over there.

Ferrari 348 Spider. Owner has a very good auto detailer.

Best wing ever?

Now for American and British V8 power. One of the more juxtaposed parking spot pairings.

And here's another. Brabus G 4x42 and a McLaren for scale.

Its name is Lionel. I wonder if its owner was walking on a ceiling when I shot this.

Before the Sterrato there was this guy.

A reminder than there is an M3 wagon and you can't have one.

Mercedes SLR McLaren. I never heard good things about these.

Definitely my favorite Marcos (turns to friend, "What the hell is a Marcos?")

Because Britain. Still love this XJR.

And I just realized the plate on the E 63 wagon next to it says "LE63 CAR" That's not a coincidence. $$$

What a parking lot, could've stayed even longer.