Porsche Macan Electric adds base RWD and 4S variants to lineup

Porsche showed off its new Macan Electric at the start of the year, when it was initially revealed in Macan 4 and Macan Turbo versions. Today, Porsche is adding base Macan (rear-drive) and Macan 4S variants to the lineup.

Starting with the now entry-level Macan model (in blue, above), this version is the first (and only, for now) rear-drive Macan Electric. It makes do with a single motor on the rear axle, which happens to be the same motor installed in the Macan 4. This motor produces 335 horsepower, but features an overboost function with Launch Control that increases output to 355 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, giving it a 5.4-second 0-60 mph time. Top speed sits at 136 mph. Its battery pack is the same 100-kilowatt-hour pack used in all other Macan variants, and while Porsche hasn’t released a range estimate yet, we suspect it will be the longest-range version of the Macan Electric you can buy. Thanks to it skipping the front motor, it’s also the lightest of the bunch, chopping 243 pounds off the Macan 4’s curb weight, bringing it down to 4,893 pounds.

The Macan 4S (pictured below, green) is a small step up in performance over the Macan 4 and features a new, more powerful rear motor. Combined with the front motor for all-wheel drive, the 4S produces 442 horsepower, or in overboost with Launch Control, 509 horsepower and 578 pound-feet of torque. That’s 107 horsepower more than the base Macan 4 (that it shares a front motor with), making it good for a 3.9-second 0-60 mph time, chopping a full second off the Macan 4’s sprint. Top speed also increases to 149 mph.

As for other performance extras, both the base and 4S come with the Adaptive Air Suspension and PASM standard. You can option both Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and rear-axle steering on the 4S, but only rear-axle steering on the base model. Charging performance for both the 4S and base is the same as other Macans with a 270-kilowatt max charging speed, good enough to go from 10-80% in just 21 minutes.

Outside of the new powertrain options, Porsche is introducing a new color in Slate Grey Neo, a new 20-inch wheel option and a new off-road design package, all available for every Macan variant. Said off-road design package improves the front approach angle and also increases ground clearance to a maximum of 8.8 inches when the air suspension is in its highest position.

Porsche says the new Macan variants are available to order today with deliveries scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. The base Macan starts at $77,295 (saving $3,155 over the Macan 4), while the Macan 4S costs $86,895, both including the $1,995 destination charge.