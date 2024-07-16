Next-gen Audi RS 7 Avant caught testing in new spy photos

The replacement for Audi's rollicking RS 6 Avant was caught testing at the Nürburgring for the first time this week. This new RS 7 Avant prototype confirms that even after the company completes is forthcoming lineup-wide rebranding effort, a bawdy, gasoline-powered performance wagon will remain part of the lineup. But if you were expecting Audi to retreat from its electrification efforts, we've got bad news for you. The sticker on this prototype's windshield warns first responders that it has a high-voltage battery pack on board. Hybrids are here to stay, friends.

We don't have anything from Audi on its next-generation RS powertrain, but we may have a few hints from Porsche. The 2024 Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid was similarly overhauled for the most recent model year and packs 670 horsepower from its plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain. Porsche's top-tier sedans have been hovering in that range for quite a while, while Audi's latest V8-based RS models have been content with just 621. We suspect that hierarchy will remain intact for the next generation of RS, meaning we wouldn't expect much of an increase in power output, but the introduction of a new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will create a bit more headroom for Audi's big RS models.

If you're puzzled as to the name change, the move from RS 6 to RS 7 can be largely blamed on electrification. Audi wants to make it easier for its customers to differentiate between EV- and ICE-powered models, and starting in 2025, the company will dedicate even-numbered nomenclature to electric models and odd-numbered variants to gasoline and diesel. We've seen the first stages of this consolidation take shape already.

While this is essentially forcing Audi to consolidate the RS 6 and RS 7 into a single model, it stands to reason that we'll see not only this RS 7 Avant, but a Sportback version to replace the existing model as well. Whether an A6-like sedan model materializes or not will likely depend on Audi's confidence in old-fashioned four-doors continuing to sell in other worldwide markets. Executive sedans have been struggling right alongside their smaller relatives here in the States.

