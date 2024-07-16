2026 Honda Passport Trailsport teased looking boxy and rugged

The 2026 Honda Passport is coming soon, and Honda just dropped its first teaser for the new SUV. Specifically, Honda is teasing the off-road-oriented Trailsport model.

From the teaser (video above, photos further below), it sure looks like Honda is aiming for a more aggressive and rugged design than the current Passport that’s more of a smaller Pilot. This new one is already starting to latch onto its own identity with the amber-colored daytime running lights and hexagonal openings across the high-mounted grille – there’s even a “Trailsport” logo contained within one of the grille openings. The “PASSPORT” spelled out in the grille is equally rugged in character as its squared-off jowls in the silhouette. And lastly, this Passport appears to have a fairly prominent hood opening of sorts that’s hard to make much of for the time being.

Honda says this new Passport will arrive “early next year” as a 2026 model and that it will be “the most adventure-ready and capable Honda SUV yet.” We’re also told to expect innovative features that will presumably be new to the Honda lineup when it launches. Look out for more info as the year rolls on, as Honda sure seems to be starting its teaser rollout early for this one.